SHAWNEE— Executing the game plan is pivotal in winning basketball games.
On Wednesday at Oklahoma Baptist University the Connors State Cowgirls failed to do so, according to Connors coach Jamie Fisher.
The result was a 68-51 loss to Redlands Community College, the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference champion and top-seed in the first round of the Region II Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Cowgirls close out the 2019-2020 season with a 20-11 record, their best in 10 seasons. Redlands 24-5, advances to Friday’s semifinals against Murray State an 86-79 winner over Western State.
The Lady Cougars stopped the Cowgirls inside game, holding Connors’ three post players to 7-of-24 attempts inside the paint. Cowgirls All-Region player De’Asia Reid was 4-of-16 on field goal attempts and finished with 13 points. Isabel Gonzalez 1-of-5, 6 points and Chalynn Mayes 2-2 with four points.
“We just didn’t execute our game plan and Redlands shut down our inside game,” said Fisher. “In our last meeting we had 30 points in the paint against them.
“We have to make shots inside. We really didn’t execute our game plan today. We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do today.
“Our goal was to slow them down and keep them in a half court game. They got too many transition points (17) and turnover points (21).”
Cowgirls committed 17 turnovers in the game, and were out rebounded 40-37. Connors shot just 30.4 percent (17-of-56), including 5-of-17 from behind the arc. They finished 12-16 at the free throw line. Lauren Wright led Connors scoring attack with 13 points.
Cowgirls never led in the one-sided game and only tied the Lady Cougars once, 2-2 with 8:46 on the clock in the first quarter.
Redlands’ largest lead of the game was 26 points, 55-29 with 2:49 left in the third period.
Connors made a late run at the Lady Cougars, battling back to within 13 points 64-51 with 2:00 remaining but it was too little too late.
Redlands shot 43.5 percent connecting on 27-of-62 attempts, including 3-of-17 from behind the arc and 11-of-19 at the charity stripe.
The Lady Cougars’ scoring was led by Christina Jenkins with 19 points with Reneya Hopkins and Kiara Lovings scoring 16 and 13 points respectively.
“Give all the credit to Redlands, there’s a reason they won the league,” said Fisher. “We had a pretty good season at 20-12 with a lot of young kids. We just have to get better next season.”
