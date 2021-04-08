ENID — Kryslyn Jones had 18 points and Ahoneste Walker had 17 as top-seeded Seminole State eliminated Connors State 80-61 in the NJCAA Region II women’s basketball quarterfinals at the Stride Bank Center.
The Cowgirls held close early, trailing 18-16 late in the first quarter. The Belles used a 19-13 second quarter spurt to go up 39-29 at halftime, but Connors ended the third period on a 12-0 run to cut the lead to 57-49.
That was the closest Connors would get.
“We didn’t do the little things like taking care of the basketball and blocking out at key times, which has hurt us all year,” said CSC coach Jamie Fisher. “Seminole’s a good team, they knocked down some good shots and credit goes to them.
“It would have been easy to roll over down 20 but our girls didn’t quit. They’ve been through an unusual year with the adversity of COVID. Everyone has, but it’s been tough and I’m appreciate of all they did from August to April. It’s a year we’re not used to.”
Kionce Woods had 11 and Isabel Gonzalez 10 for the Cowgirls in a losing effort. Connors finished the season at 9-15. Woods will return next season, but Fisher loses the bulk of this year’s team.
Everyone else who registered points Thursday will move on.
Jasmyn Taylor and Chalynn Myers both had nine points for the Cowgirls. Cheyanne Crain and Zee McCallister with 6 points and Caylin Livers and Baylee Hall, both finishing with 5.
“It’s been a very veteran team,” Fisher said. “Now comes the difficult part of putting the pieces together for a better run next year.”
Seminole, 17-4, will play Northeastern A&M, a 64-58 winner over NOC Enid, at 6 p.m. Friday.
