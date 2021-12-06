After playing what coach Jamie Fisher called a flat first half, the Connors State Cowgirls used their height advantage inside and some clutch shooting from the outside to defeat Southwestern Christian University 86-68 Monday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
“We were a little flat to start the game. Maybe that was because of the busy schedule we had over the weekend in our festival and then finals started this week here on campus so maybe that’s part of the reason. But in the second half we came out with more intensity, played much better defense and started to get the ball to our bigs inside,” said Fisher.
Roland freshman Jaiden Conway led the inside attack with 16 points and starting center London Scott added 10 while Talahina freshman center Emma MacCurtain had just two points, but half a dozen blocked shots in the second half.
“Emma is starting to come into her own after sitting out last year. She’s our best post defensive player,” said Fisher.
The game was tied 39-all of halftime which Connors (7-6) turned into an 8-point lead after three quarters and then outscored the Lady Eagles 23-13 in the final stanza.
In addition to Conway and Scott, Oktaha’s Gracie Pendley had 12 points in the game for the Cowgirls and Jayln Ford added 10. Okay native Shayni Green had five points but eight rebounds. MJ Case of Southwestern Christian took game-high scoring honors with 29 points.
The Cowgirls play at Allen Community College tonight and then complete the first semester of the season with a home game Friday night against Crowder College at 5:30 p.m.
