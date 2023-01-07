The high-powered Connors offense coupled with a lockdown second half defense powered their Connors State Cowgirls to their eighth straight victory with a 95-75 non-conference win over North Arkansas College Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The victory moved Connors to 12-1 on the season, the best start for the program since they were 14-2 at the holiday break in 2019, and perhaps the most amazing part is that they’re doing it with an all-freshmen crew after the loss of one sophomore starter due to injury and the untimely departure of two other sophomores in the first semester.
“We have a lot of offensive weapons with players like (Hatiana) Releford who had an off-night due to foul problems, (Samantha) Shanks and (Kylie) Eubanks who can step up and players like (Adrian) Crockwell who came off the bench strong tonight and Carrigan Hill who was injured all first semester and came into give us a boost,” said Cowgirls coach Jamie Fisher.
The Pioneers (4-6), who have played a couple of nationally ranked teams this season, came out hitting the trey in the first half plus the strong play of forward Abby Dietsche who had a game-high 31 points and staked Northark to a 43-40 lead at halftime. But the Cowgirls who are averaging 81 points a game scored 55 in the second half and pulled away after going on a 10-0 run to open the third quarter.
“We just turned up the defense in the second half and if you do that it creates a lot of transition opportunities and we like to run the ball,” said Fisher.
For the Cowgirls, Eubanks was the leading scorer with 28 points while Shanks added 17, Crockwell came off the bench to score 13, Kayley Turner from Howe had a strong inside game for the Cowgirls with 12 points and Releford contributed 11 to the cause.
The Cowgirls and Cowboys get back into OCAC conference action Monday when they travel to El Reno to face Redlands before returning home next Thursday to play Murray State.
