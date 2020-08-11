The impact of COVID-19 on the fall season is on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of the OSSAA board of directors.
The virtual meeting on Zoom begins at 8:30 a.m. There are specifically scheduled appeals from 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., so the exact time of this issue is not certain.
The item indicates “discussion and possible action” regarding COVID-19 related items.
Two Muskogee County fastpitch teams are in quarantine due to players testing positive. Oktaha and Webbers Falls. Also, Oktaha baseball had a player test positive and has shut down activities and recommended quarantine until Aug. 20.
Closer to home, all is still on. Muskogee and Broken Arrow played volleyball Tuesday. Hilldale’s softball game with Wagoner was rained out. Fort Gibson, which played fastpitch on Monday, doesn’t play again until the Broken Arrow tournament on Friday.
Muskogee softball, which was scheduled to play Oktaha on Monday, won’t play until a Saturday doubleheader at home against Ponca City.
On Tuesday, two Division I college conferences announced they were shutting down fall sports, those being the Big Ten and Pac-12. The Big 12, ACC and SEC among the five Power 5 conferences are continuing on with an attempt to have a modified season of conference games or conference-plus-one slates.
There’s speculation that the falling dominoes from college will eventually take out preps, as it has in parts of the country already.
“I don’t know what those have to do with what we do,” said Oktaha superintendent Jerry Needham, the area member of the OSSAA board. “We’ve got to focus on making decisions in the best interest of our kids and schools here and when you get down to it, that’s each school’s responsibility, my responsibility and the board’s responsibility.”
Asked what he thought that decision would be, he declined.
“I don’t want to speak for 15 people,” he said. “There will be a lot of different things presented and a lot of different ideas. I think I would be wrong to take a position until I listen to everything.”
Webbers Falls athletic director Jordan Garner noted that the school’s policy set Tuesday would mandate masks in the classroom, so masks in competition would follow suit.
“I just know from what our kids have been through the last couple of years, with the flood last year and now this, we just want to do whatever we need to to play,” he said.
Needham said the problem with that is what the state’s Department of Education said about mask decisions being left up to each school district.
But could a mask mandate be in place for sports? That would appear to be under the jurisdiction of the OSSAA, which can’t act in classroom matters.
“That could be part of the discussion but again every school is going to make up their mind,” he said. “We’ve mandated it for school and staff, but there’s some in the county that haven’t. I’m not saying we’re right and they’re wrong, but there’s a wide variance.”
