Two area teams may have played their last game of 2020 on Saturday in tough losses against ranked foes in tournament championships.
Muskogee’s run of early success was snapped by Bixby in the Tahlequah Invitational championship game, 88-69 on Saturday. The Roughers had won their first three games by a combined 99 points against Sapulpa, McAlester and Tahlequah — enough to vault them into the OSSAA rankings at No. 17.
Muskogee led at 11-7 and was tied at 24 before Bixby took a 40-34 lead into halftime.
Parker Friedrichsen scored 16 of his 37 points in the third, including four 3s, as the Spartans — coached by former Warner coach Sam Fairchild and former Hilldale girls coach Lance Kight — outscored the Roughers 21-6 in the stanza to lead 61-40 after three quarters.
“Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to a kid who came out to play tonight,” said Rougher coach Lynwood Wade. “We ran everything we could at him and he still knocked down shots, and we made some defensive mental mistakes which helped him as well.”
JaVontae Campbell had 16 points to lead Muskogee (3-1), followed closely by seniors James Brown with 15 and Xavier Brown with 14.
Fort Gibson girls also made the finals of the Jerry Oquin Tournament at Inola and for the third consecutive year, had to settle for second, losing to 6A Tulsa Union in a battle of teams ranked in the top five in their respective classes.
Fort Gibson (4-1), which remains at No. 4 in 4A, had just one field goal in the entire second half — that going to Gracy Shieldnight, who had 14 first-half points and finished with 16. Kynzi London had a pair of free throws, and that was all they would muster. The taller, stronger Union outfit got a pair of third quarter 3s from Kaylen Nelson and built a 31-19 advantage.
“Their pressure bothered us a little bit but looking at film today and it sounds crazy but I came out more excited than I thought I would,” said Fort Gibson coach Chuck London.
“All our mistakes are correctible. We’re still find our way with a young bunch, and we want to put ourselves in positions like this where we have the opportunity to get better and what better way than to make the finals and play two very tough teams.”
Fort Gibson beat No. 6 Verdigris in the semifinals, 46-33.
COVID-19 wiped out multiple games including the boys championship game at the J.T. Dixon tournament at Haskell between Checotah and Keys. The third-place boys game between Haskell and Morris also was among the scratches.
The pandemic fallout continues this week.
Muskogee and Sand Springs play at 6:30 Tuesday in a girls-only matchup due to COVID. Sand Springs boys had to withdraw. Also, the first Hilldale-Fort Gibson matchups, set for Tuesday, is off. Hilldale has yet to play a game this season.
Muskogee boys are thus done as Tuesday marks the only scheduled game to be played this week. Hilldale, Haskell, Warner, Okay, Porum and Checotah are also now done now through the holidays.
London is still attempting to find an opponent for Friday, replacing Haskell.
Eufaula vs. Preston is canceled due to COVID but the Ironheads will play in the Wilburton Tournament later this week.
The schedule for Tuesday:
Sand Springs at Muskogee (girls only), 6:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Locust Grove, 6:30/8 p.m.
Preston at Eufaula, 6:30/8 p.m.
Oktaha at Okemah, 3/4:30 p.m.
Porter at Midway, 6:30/8 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Caddo, 6/7:30 p.m.
