A blast of key injuries to major players in the early going, and now this.
Add COVID-19 to the conquerors of Muskogee’s hard-luck 2020 edition of Rougher football, which is evolving into a slow, tortuous journey of a campaign.
One starter tested positive for the virus this week and overall, contact tracing has a dozen players out on an otherwise depleted roster. Those vary in terms of the time in quarantine.
Thus, tonight’s game against No. 1 Bixby is wiped off the schedule. Tuesday’s scheduled makeup with Putnam City West is also off, thought MHS coach Rafe Watkins said Thursday that there continues to be talks about finding a way to get that game in, possibly the early part of week 10 prior to the final regular season game at Ponca City.
There remains a chance that the Roughers’ final home game against Booker T. Washington, which happens to be homecoming next Friday, will go off as scheduled. That will be revisited next Tuesday, Watkins said.
But the one starter who tested positive and at least three in quarantine due to that will not be able to play. Of the remaining players, two have since tested negative, Watkins said.
“There’s a chance things can turn around for Friday,” he said. “We’re going to put our scouting report together and prepare like we will play and we’ll see how it works out.”
Should Muskogee (0-6) not be able to play either Washington or Putnam West, they’ll have finished the regular season with only two home games. One of those came due to a drunk driver doing significant enough damage to Coweta’s field to cause that road game to be moved to Indian Bowl.
The induction ceremony for the Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 will go on as scheduled with the banquet for inductees and their invitees. That is at 5 p.m. at the gym still standing at Alice Robertson Middle School.
In a prepared statement, superintendent Jarod Mendenhall described the situation as an “overly cautious step.”
“This is an unprecedented time for not only our school district but also our country, and as we navigate through this global pandemic, the health and safety of our students must be the priority,” he said.
