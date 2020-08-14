TAHLEQUAH — Friday was a historic but harsh day for Northeastern State and its football program.
For the first time since 1945, NSU will not be playing football.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter the landscape in athletics.
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced Friday that it is suspending all fall sports for the remainder of the year with a possibility of playing a limited number of games in the spring of 2021.
"The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association's top priority," stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. "The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis."
The decision, which comes a week after the NCAA announced the cancelation of all fall sports championships, will also impact the NSU soccer, golf and tennis programs.
In 1945, Northeastern State didn’t play a single game for a fourth straight year during the World War II years. The last time a pandemic interrupted an NSU season was 1918 during the Spanish Flu. NSU played just once, defeating Southwestern Oklahoma State, 101-0.
J.J. Eckert, who is entering his second season as head coach, wasn’t surprised when he first heard the announcement.
“I think obviously the writing was on the wall,” Eckert said Friday afternoon. “When you watch what’s happened throughout college football in the last week with conferences shutting down for the season I think you knew it was going to happen, it was just when. Even this morning with a 10 a.m. athletic director’s meeting with Matt [Cochran], I was still optimistic that maybe we found a way, maybe we found an opportunity to somehow, some way make this work, but ultimately it didn’t work out that way.
“I really appreciate everything that President [Steve] Turner and Matt Cochran have done in helping us through this process because obviously these last five months have really, really been challenging. To get here today and know the 2020 season has been canceled, I hate it because you know where you’re at and you know that there was a chance, but I hate it for our student-athletes. Obviously the spring was what it was but then you turn around and here we are in the fall and we’re doing the same things that took place back then. It’s just a tough thing to have to swallow on Aug. 14 that this is where we’re at.”
It’s been a whirlwind for NSU Athletics Director Matt Cochran, who was hired on June 24 after serving nearly five months as the interim AD. Cochran was put through the same situation when spring sports were shut down in March.
The first alteration for football came on July 20 when the MIAA postponed games over the first three weeks. The RiverHawks were originally scheduled to open their season on Sept. 12 against Missouri Western at Doc Wadley Stadium. In July, NSU’s season opener was moved to Oct. 3 against Missouri Southern in Tahlequah.
“I’ve been a part of a task force in the MIAA since way back in March and we’ve been preparing all summer long to have competition,” Cochran said. “The biggest thing is the testing piece. There’s just requirements you have to meet if you’re going to compete and it becomes hard for us to do on this level. The ADs met Wednesday evening and put together some recommendations and some concerns and then passed it onto the presidents. We were to the point where the main thing we wanted was to delay to a certain point potentially, but then they came back and said they wanted to postpone until Jan. 1.
“We have to figure out what we’re going to do with our fall sports. Are we going to have any sort of meaningful competition in the spring? We’ll do everything we can to make that happen, but I think ultimately in some shape or form or fashion it’s going to be the coaches and the leagues decisions to decide exactly what they want to do.”
Eckert reached out to some of his players prior to the MIAA’s official announcement.
“We sent a text out prior to the MIAA releasing their statement at 11 a.m. to just try to be in front of it before our players saw it on social media or somewhere else,” Eckert said. “We’ve got to get a team meeting lined up to be able to sit down and talk and kind of layout what the itinerary looks like now, what we're looking at as possibilities and so forth moving forward.
“I’m a firm believer and I preach it a bunch, it’s not what happens to you, it’s how you deal with it. I’m sure all of us are going to find a way to get a positive out of this somehow, some way and get ourselves going in the right direction. It’s uncharted territory and none of us have ever been down it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.