This was supposed to be Muskogee’s football team camp week.
Add it to the COVID-19 casualties. Squads at Catoosa and Sallisaw were both told by school officials to keep to what they’re doing and stay on campus with team-only workouts.
Catoosa, where former Rougher assistant Jason Medrano serves as head coach, and Sallisaw, led by another former MHS assistant in Randon Lowe, had originally committed to 7 on 7 workouts as well, but got that scratched and then with recent upticks in COVID-19 positive tests, the camp trips got nixed.
“It would have been nice to be with a couple of teams to do some stuff, but at the end of the day we’ve got so much to work on maybe it’ll be for the best,” said Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins.
Stigler continues to come up to Indian Bowl for passing league on Tuesday, but at this point, it appears the first contact between any opponents won’t come until preseason scrimmages or perhaps the actual kickoff to the season.
Watkins pointed to related camp cancellations at Jenks and Bixby.
“It’s a different year,” said Watkins. “It won’t surprise me to see some game cancellations due to this stuff.”
But he stopped short of thinking complete cancelation.
“I feel pretty good that we’ll have a season,” Watkins said “One, it starts with your governors and I think Stitt is not going to do any mass shutdown of anything. He knows it’ll hurt the economy if they shut things down. This is above my pay grade, but I think unless it were to get bad we’ll play.”
He did raise a caution about out-of-state games and Bentonville (Ark.) West is one of his non-district trips.
“They’ve got a trip to Texas as well,” he said. “You get into that kind of travel and who knows? It depends on state to state.”
Muskogee made it known early on it would welcome a limited amount of schools to scrimmage or practice here in any sport, but would not travel. Only Stigler is doing that. Around the area, Gore football coach Brandon Tyler said his team is going to Poteau for 7 on 7s.
And as things have developed, no one else seems to be going anywhere.
“To me, it’s just not wise. Everyone wants to but this is still serious stuff,” said Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley, his football squad working out mornings by itself on campus. “I’m just glad we’re getting to do what we’re doing. A lot of people aren’t even doing this much.”
Watkins, Whiteley and Hilldale’s David Blevins all said no one has shown up with a fever or other signs.
“Some days I’m more positive about the road ahead than other days, some days to be honest with you I’m almost depressed, but you got to find the positive,” Whiteley said. “We’re doing our due diligence and hopefully for these seniors they’ll get a football season.”
How it all works is still a work in progress. Ticket sales at multiple schools have been underway and are brisk, but what if social distance mandates force a spreading out of fans?
“Interesting scenarios for sure. What do you do on a Hilldale-Fort Gibson night if you have to cut back?” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “You’re selling reserved seats and I’m sure those would be honored but what about social distancing? Do you keep them together or six feet apart and how do you spread that out?”
Some states are talking alternatives to a fall season, or a late-starting or abbreviate season.
Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked her state’s high school association to move football to the spring and perhaps have spring sports like track, tennis and golf in the fall. Texas, arguably the mecca of high school football in the country, has had growing discussion on that.
If such a state as Texas did it, how many others would follow?
“For me if it came to that, I’d be OK with it. If we play the fall, great, that’s what we’re used to,” Blevins said. “I just want the seniors to play. Baseball and track seniors already went through it last spring. I don’t want to see it happen to them again, and the thing for all of these kids is to have that senior year to enhance their chances of playing college ball. Without this, a lot won’t.”
