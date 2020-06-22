FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Montverde Academy's Cade Cunningham (1) drives against an unidentified IMG Academy defender during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Cunningham, one of the nation's top recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason. Many wondered what Cunningham, a one-and-done prospect, would do. He made his announcement in a video he posted to social media on Monday, June 22, 2020.