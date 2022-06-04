Oklahoma State led at one point 7-2, but a disastrous eighth inning by its bullpen knocked the Cowboys into the NCAA regional elimination bracket, losing to Arkansas 20-12 in a game that took over 4 1/2 hours to complete Saturday night at O’Brate Stadium.
Three walks and a hit batsman, all by OSU's Nolan McLean, brought Arkansas back from a 10-8 deficit to go up two. It was only then that OSU coach Josh Holliday elected to go to the bullpen and that decision would prove disastrous as well.
Arkansas’ Jalen Battles took Trevor Martin’s first pitch and parked it over the left field wall, making it 16-10.
Brett Brown’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth got OSU closer.
In all, Arkansas outscored the Cowboys 15-2 over the final three innings. Oklahoma State had been 32-2 when taking a lead into the seventh.
Cowboy pitchers plunked seven Arkansas batters.
Roc Riggio was 4-for-5 for the Cowboys, who must beat Missouri State then double-dip the Razorbacks to reach the Super Regionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.