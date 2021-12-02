Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, whose fifth-ranked Cowboys play in their first Big 12 title game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor, was selected by his peers as the league's top coach, leading an array of Pokes drawing honors from the conference’s coaches.
Wagoner grad Malcolm Rodriguez was among six Cowboys selected to the first team.
Gundy’s team goes into the contest at 10-1 on the year and with one of the nation’s top defenses. It’s his second year to win the honor, the last being in 2010.
Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall was named the Big 12's offensive player of the year Thursday by league coaches, with the Iowa State junior becoming only the third player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons. Hall has rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 TDs this season for Cyclones. He has run for a touchdown in each of his last 24 games, an FBS-record streak. The previous back-to-back winners of the award were Texas running back Ricky Williams (1997-98) and Oklahoma quarterback Jason White (2003-04). Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield was also a two-time winner, in 2015 and 2017. All three won a Heisman Trophy.
Baylor senior Jalen Pitre was tabbed defensive player of the year while playing a hybrid-defensive back position. Pitre is the only player in the nation with at least three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. His 63 tackles include a team-high 12 for losses.
Joining Rodriguez, who at linebacker was second in the Big 12 in tackles with 107, were quarterback Spencer Sanders, offensive lineman Josh Sills, defensive lineman Brock Martin and defensive backs Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Kolby Harvell-Peel. OSU running back Jaylen Warren was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver was named Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Cowboys on the second team were Oliver, wide receiver Tay Martin, return specialist Brennan Presley and defensive back Christian Holmes.
Oklahoma had just two named to the All-Big 12 first team — tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall and punter Michael Turk. Second team selections were linebacker Brian Asamoah, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, kicker Gabe Brkic, offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey.
