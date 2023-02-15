Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.