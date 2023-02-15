Luca Boscarino’s solo home run to lead off game one got Connors State rolling to what would be an 18-2 win in game one of a doubleheader Wednesday at North Central Texas College.
The Cowboys’ unbeaten run would be stopped in game two, though, as they fell 14-11.
Boscarino was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. The biggest production again came from Brady Cerkownyk, who added to his team-best in RBIs with fie in a 2-for-4 game.
Elijah Alexander was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Five walks led to nine CSC runs in the second. In all, NCT pitchers walked 12 Cowboys in five innings.
Frangely Morel struck out eight and allowed two hits over five innings in the run-rule game.
The Toronto-native Cerkownyk continued his offensive works in game two but it wasn’t enough. He homered twice, a two-run shot in the fourth and a three-run shot in the ninth as part of a five-run rally. He and Andres Mattias had two hits each.
Cerkownyk has 23 RBIs in nine games with five home runs and a .483 batting average.
Five Cowboys pitchers were touched for a total of 13 hits.
Connors (6-1) will host TCS Postgrad in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
