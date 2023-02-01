Oklahoma State picked up four signings Wednesday, adding to 17 who signed in December and 12 players added from the transfer portal.
Those added on Wednesday were Enid wide receiver Tykie Andrews, Aledo (Texas) wide receiver Jalen Pope, Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia and Salt Lake City running back Sesi Vailahi.
Andrews (6-1, 185) racked up 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns on 135 catches as a senior at Enid and chose OSU over Dartmouth, Drake and Navy. Pope (6-0, 185) was ranked as a top 250 player in Texas by 247sports. He broke the class 5A record for receiving yards in a state championship game with eight receptions for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He chose OSU over reported offers from Air Force, Tulsa, Columbia and Louisiana.
Vailahi (5-11, 195) was the 23rd running back in Utah of the 2023 class by ESPN. He had 1,072 yards on 32 carries his senior season. He chose OSU over reported offers from BYU, Idaho State, Nevada, Southern Utah and Utah State.
Among the transfer portal pickups was quarterback Alex Bowman, who played three games at Michigan in both 2021 and 2022 and started six games at Texas Tech in 2020. Zane Flores out of Gretna, Nebraska was a freshman signed as a quarterback in December. The No. 18 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class according to Rivals took the Cowboys over Oregon State, Kansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Washington.
