WARNER—Gavin Harris dropped in a 3-pointer with 18 seconds to play as the Connors State Cowboys rallied from 18 points down in the second half to score a 69-68 win over Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
Connors trailed the entire game and was down 40-28 at the half thanks in part to a 3-of-9 free throw shooting performance. But Cowboy coach Bill Muse challenged his troops in the locker room.
“We’ve struggled at home the last few games and we talked about that. I think we played better defense and made better decisions most of the second half. This was a big win for us," Muse said.
Trailing 53-35 five minutes into the second half, Connors outscored the Jets 18-5 over the next seven minutes to make it 58-53.
The margin remained five points until Jarquavious Cain, who scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, completed an old-fashion three-point play to make 66-64 and then hit another bucket seconds later to tie the game with 1:12 left.
Northern hit two-of-four free throws over the next minute before Harris’ dramatic trey and the Cowboy defense turned away the Jets at the end.
Connors' other go-to sophomore, Jahcoree Ealy, had 17 points, 13 in the second half, before fouling out with 7:29 to go and Harris added 12 as the Cowboys improved to 12-4 on the season and 8-4 in conference play. Northern (10-4, 8-3) was led by Ikenna Okeke with 13 points.
WOMEN: CONNORS 52 NORTHERN-ENID 49
After trailing 16-2 early in the game and still down by four at halftime, the Cowgirls doubled their score in the third quarter to lead by 11 but, for the second game in a row, had to hang on for dear life at the end to secure the victory.
Sophomores Zee McCallister and Jasmyn Taylor combined for 13 of the Cowgirls 21 third quarter points to spark the comeback to go from a 25-21 halftime deficit to a 42-31 lead.
But sophomore point guard Abbey Phibbs would lead a comeback for the Lady Jets as she scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to draw Northern to within one at 50-49 with 90 seconds to play.
Following a Northern turnover, Connors reciprocated with a 10 second call against them with :50 left. But Northern (5-7, 3-7) was unable to capitalize on the miscue and McCallister hit a pair of free throws with :22 left to ice the victory.
The Cowgirls (8-9, 4-8) shot well, hitting 41 percent from the field while holding Northern to 29 percent (18-of-62) and coach Jamie Fisher was energized by the victory.
“I keep telling the girls to stay in the moment. We’re just going game-to-game even play-to-play and we did that tonight, particularly in the second half after we got outside of ourselves in the first half. Overall, I was really pleased with our effort especially given the grueling schedule we’ve had over the last couple of weeks. Right now, we’re finding ways to win and that’s important as the playoffs approach.”
McCallister was the leading scorer for the Cowgirls with 11 points and Taylor had 10.
The same teams will matchup again Monday night in Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.