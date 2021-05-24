SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rachel Heck became the ninth freshman to win the women’s NCAA individual title on Monday with a one-shot victory at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Heck finished the four-round tournament at 8 under, becoming Stanford’s first individual champion in program history. She also joined Annie Park and Marisa Baena as the only women to win Division I conference, regional and national individual titles in the same season.
UCLA sophomore Emma Spitz shot a 4-under 68 and finished second. Stanford sophomore Angelina Ye was third at 6 under for the tournament.
Stanford, defending champion Duke, Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Texas, Auburn, Arizona State and Arizona advanced to the eight-team portion of match play starting on Tuesday.
OSU’s Maja Stark tapped in a birdie putt on No. 18 to cement the No. 3 seed for the Cowgirls, who advanced to match play for the first time since the format was introduced in 2014. OSU will take on No. 6 seed Auburn, the SEC champs, on Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. CT. GolfChannel will carry the action from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Stark and fellow Cowgirl Rina Tatematsu both birdied No. 18 to finish tied for 12th on the leaderboard at 1-over for the week. Their 72-hole score of 289 is the fifth best NCAA Championship performance by a Cowgirl.
Another freshman, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, was only a stroke behind Stark and Tatematsu in a tie for 15th at 2-over 290. Hinson-Tolchard had a bogey-free 3-under back nine to vault up the leaderboard in the afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.