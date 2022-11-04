The sure signs were there as early as the spring.
And in the end, those signs weren’t mirages for this year’s Phoenix Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
Warner’s Koulter Drake capped a sophomore year of cross country with a fifth-place finish in the Class 2A state meet last week. That’s a big jump from a 20th-place finish last fall.
But then came his sub-5 in the 2A regionals last spring.
“We had pretty high hopes for him after that,” said his coach, John Hart. “And he understood he can’t take a lot of time off to get where he could go.”
Drake echoed that, adding the fuel he got from his part in winning a 3,200-meter state championship in the spring.
“After winning state I felt really dedicated and I knew how to work for it over the summer,” he said.
Perhaps most impressive is he did the off-season work on his own. The year before, he had his No Speed Limit Club to run with, something he plans on hooking up with again next summer.
But it was on his own last summer.
“Without that (club), it took a lot of personal motivation to get out on my own,” he said. “My goal was to get into the top 10.”
He started the fall second at Okemah on a two-mile course, then won at Prague in his second outing. He finished fifth or better in eight of his 10 runs, including five straight to close out the year.
It was his second meet at Checotah, this one being regionals and just two week after running in a regular-season meet there, when Hart knew he could hit the middle of a top 10 finish.
He had an 18:06.81 the second go-around and finished second, improving on an 18:13 18 days earlier.
“I thought he did a better overall job there the second time and finishing second, we were pretty confident he could go top five at state,” Hart said.
The only guy who beat him at regionals, Riley Randall of Meeker, is a senior. Randall went on to run a 15:45.07 to win state, and was one of three seniors ahead of Drake.
Drake’s time of 17:00.21 was closing on a minute faster than the 17:50.68 that got him 20th a year earlier.
The remaining runner ahead of him, a freshman, was runner-up Brayden Cowan of Watonga at 16:31.07. That would seem to be certainly within reach of Drake moving forwards, as he will have to pursue him for his remaining two seasons.
Between now and then, Drake will return to a 3,200 relay this spring that repeats at the top of the podium, as well as run the 1,600 and 3,200 individual runs.
“It’s a badge of honor to be in this program, both boys and girls, with the success we’ve had and these kids take a lot of pride in it,” said Hart. “That includes him.”
