A breakthrough for Muskogee boys, a team first for Warner girls and an individual first for Oktaha’s girls were among the highlights of the regional cross country meets Saturday.
In the Class 6A meet at Mohawk Park in Tulsa, Candon West, sophomore at Muskogee High, gave the Roughers their first state qualifier in cross country since 2012 with a time of 17 minutes, 43.03 seconds on the 5K course. West was 30th of the 105 runners and got an at-large berth as an individual runner for next week.
Boys in all meets ran 5Ks and girls two-mile courses.
At Henryetta, where the 2A through 4A meets took place, Warner’s girls took the 2A title, edging out Chelsea and Konawa among top three teams. The 2A meet was chock full of schools lacking complete teams, starting with Oktaha and freshman Miley Holt, a regional champion in 2A, finishing in 13:15.20, and the Tigers got two more top 10s in sophomores Ryleigh Bacon and Faith Blackwell, ninth and 10th in 14:31.42 and 14:31.98.
Jordan Jackson, a freshman, was Warner’s highest finisher in fifth at 14:04.37. Karlee Hart, a senior, was seventh, 14:25.74. Allison Todd, another freshman, was 15th in 14:55. Freshman Lexi Chesser was 26th in 15:46.31 and sophomore Harlie Chesser 29th in 15:52.80. Rachel Moses, a sophomore, was 29th in 16:10.14.
Gore’s Hallie Kinion just missed being an at-large, despite an 11th-place finish in 14:33.45. A total of 113 runners competed.
Warner’s boys were third behind Calvin and Chouteau, but Gore senior Ty Bliss was the highest area finisher individually, taking second in 17:49.46. Erik Franco of Santa Fe South had a 17:06.87.
For Warner, senior Gaige Maher was third in 18:08.08 and Koulter Drake, a freshman, sixth in 18:27.94. Junior Cooper Lange was 16th in 19:37.10 with sophomore Blake Ellis 38th in 4:16.50 and Wyatt Hamilton 53rd in 22:31.29. In all, 133 runners took part.
In Class 4A, Wagoner’s girls were fifth overall, Wagoner freshman Mia Harris was 16th in 14:12.39. Joci Bryant was 18th in 14:14.28. Fort Gibson’s Sophie Ellis, a junior, qualified individually at 14:41.21, 25th overall. Eighty-two girls ran.
The boys, Cooper Glasgow of Fort Gibson, a sophomore, ran a 19:18.42 for 17th. Wagoner’s James Coward ran a 19:29.10 and finished 22nd. Ninety-five boys ran.
In 3A, Eufaula’s Victoria Laflore ran a 20th-place time of 13:57.32 on the two-mile course to qualify as did Checotah freshman Ruthy Faulkner (14:25.14, 31st). On the boys side, Eufaula got Colter Roberts, a junior, in at 20:26.07 and 21st overall. Ninety-one girls and 72 boys ran.
The state meet for all classes is Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.
