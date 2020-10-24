Fort Gibson senior Caden Goss is headed back to state in cross country after laying claim to a Class 4A regional championship Saturday at Kiefer.
Goss, the defending state champion, repeated as regional champ running the 5K course in 15 minutes, 40.08 seconds, eight seconds better than the nearest runner, Lincoln Christian’s Andrew Smithwick. John Vunetich of Wagoner was fourth in 16:18.03, for his second top five regional finish.
Wagoner as a team qualified for state, finishing fifth. Lincoln Christian won. James Coward was 14th in 17:24.25.
Among 4A girls, Lexie Foutch, a senior, was 13th, also qualifying for Fort Gibson with her 12:59.30 over two miles.
In Class 2A, Oktaha boys finished second to Calvin, Warner boys were fourth, and Warner girls were second to Watonga, all qualifying for state as teams.
Oktaha senior Ian Scott, finishing in 17:01.61, was runner-up to Gore junior Ty Bliss and his 16:48.57. Preston Holmes (17:15.74) put him in fifth for Oktaha. Warner’s Gaige Maier was sixth in 17:24.94.
Warner senior Harley Ray was 16th (18:18.24), junior Trae Harjo of Oktaha 17th (18:26.35), and junior Jakob Blackwell rounding out the Tiger rallies in 18:51.66, 25th overall.
Two Warner junior runners made the top 10 in the two-mile. Madilyn Ellis finished ninth in 13:08.89 and Karlee Hart 10th in 13:09.30. In 15th was Harlie Chesser, a freshman, in 13:26.25. Kaitlyn Elkins, a senior, was 26th in 14:02.19. Rachel Moss, a freshman, was 32nd in 14:18.58.
Meanwhile at Sand Springs, Celeste Lira, a freshman, finished 48th of 102 runners in the Class 6A girls regional 5K for Muskogee in 22:37.90. No boys results were immediately available.
