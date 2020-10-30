Reader note: The cross country state champions scheduled Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School has been moved to Wednesday due to the ice storm in the area, and area qualifiers are in the 4A, 3A and 2A class meets. The meet wiill run at the same time as scheduled..
The 4A girls run at 11:30 a.m. and the boys at 11:50 a.m., the 3A girls at 1 p.m. and boys at 1:20 p.m., and the 2A girls go at 2:30 p.m. and boys at 2:50 p.m.
In 4A boys, Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss is the defending champion. He’ll be joined by Wagoner’s fourth-place regional team. Fort Gibson’s Lexie Foutch, Checotah’s Jaicee Lester and Wagoner’s Elizabeth Cantrell will run in the girls meet.
In 3A, Eufaula’s Colter Roberts and Victoria LaFlore qualified, as did Warner’s and Oktaha’s boys and girls squads in 2A. Oktaha’s boys were second at regionals and Warner’s boys fourth. Warner’s girls were runner-up at regionals with Oktaha seventh. Gore’s Ty Bliss and Hallie Kinion also qualified.
