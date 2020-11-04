Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss overcame a four-day delay and an unexpected start Wednesday and laid claim to a repeat state championship in the Class 4A boys cross country meet held at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The delay was due to last week’s ice storm in the western portion of the state. The start was a relaxed pace, something he didn’t see there in a preview meet in September.
“I was expecting it to be pushed like it was then, so I kind of had to adjust and go with it,” he said. “Everybody was right there behind me at about a mile and a half and then a couple kids made a move all at once.”
One of those was Ethan Stovall, an Oklahoma Christian sophomore, who finished second. In the final kilometer of the 5K event, the Tiger senior did what he likes to do, going to the lead in the woods and took it to the tape from there.
“Catching up in the last phase is what I usually do,” he said.
He finished in 16 minutes, 5.15 seconds. Stovall ran a 16:14.91. Goss won last year with a 16:15.81 on the longtime former home of the meet, Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech campus in Shawnee.
“It was a little hilly but nothing really super bad,” Goss said. “Catching up in the last phase is what I usually do.”
It was a year that was fraught with uncertainty due to COVID-19. Goss never tested positive or had to quarantine, therefore able to consistently train and run meets. He won six, including his repeat win in regionals with his best time of the year, 15:40.
He then was ready to run on Saturday, but then the delay.
“Did it make any difference pushing it back? Not really,” he said. “You got to be ready for anything. I got another workout in between and just got ready again. Delay or not, at least it happened today and I’m thankful for that because some states never even had a season.”
And in the end, a repeat title.
“This was my goal once I won last year,” he said. “The year started a little rocky but I won the races that mattered the most. So I’d call it a good year.”
Goss will decide in a couple of days what’s next — as in his college choice between Rogers State or Central Arkansas.
Goss was Fort Gibson’s lone entry on the boys side. Stovall helped OCS to the team title. John Vunetich of Wagoner, who was second to Goss in regionals, finished 20th in 17:43:31. He was 11th at state a year ago.
Lexi Foutch, Fort Gibson’s other runner, came in 43rd of 160 in 13:35.41 on the 3,200-meter course the girls divisions runs. Libby Rowland of Holland Hall finished first in 11:53.81 and Plainview was team champion.
In 3A, Eufaula’s Colter Roberts, a sophomore, was 100th of 159 runners in 21:04.08. Riley Randall of Meeker won in 16:43.09. Marlow won the boys title. On the girls side, Eufaula sophomore Victoria Leflore was 57th in 14:33.12. Natalia Cleveland of Regent Prep won in 12:08.36 and led his team to a championship. Both boys and girls fields totaled 159.
In 2A, Oktaha boys were seventh. Warner boys were 10th overall. The Eagles’ Gage Maher, a junior, took ninth overall in 18:06.17. Preston Holmes, a sophomore, was 27th for Oktaha in 18:56.50. Rile Herndon of Merritt led the 158-runner field in 17:10.08.
Closest to their teammates, Warner's Xander Tori was 63rd in 19:49.98 and Oktaha's Ian Scott 71st in 19:55.22.
Carnegie was team champion.
On the girls side, Warner was 12th as a team and Oktaha 20th. Watonga was team champion and Hollie Stalder of Hooker topped the field in 12:06.71.
Junior Karee Hart of Warner was 55th among 158 runners in 14:13.43, Freshman Harlee Chessler 66th in 14:29.97 and Kaitlin Elkins finished her final season in 75th in 14:43.65. Oktaha’s best finish was Ryleigh Bacon, a freshman, in 14:47.26. She was 80th among 158.
