CHECOTAH--The Wagoner Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and then used the quickness of their defense to force 17 turnovers as they defeated the home-standing Checotah Wildcats 52-38 to move to Saturday night’s finals of the Crossroads Classic at the Checotah Event Center.
The Bulldogs will face Eufaula in the boys championship Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Ironheads converted eight free throws in the final 35 seconds to beat Muldrow 61-53 with James Justin scoring 17 points and Khelil Deere 19 for Eufaula.
Wagoner jumped out to an 8-0 lead as the Wildcats turned the ball over six times before getting their first points with 2:12 to play in the first quarter. But Checotah fought back with Elijah Thomas getting five of his 11 points in the second quarter to pull the Wildcats to within a point at 19-18 with three minutes to play in the half. Wagoner owned a four point lead at the break and scored the first four points of the third period to stretch the lead back to eight points. Checotah rebounded to within four points as the fourth quarter got underway but the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to grab a 46-33 lead to put the game away.
“We’re usually kind of sketchy when it comes to holding on to a lead, but we played smart tonight and finished the game off,” said Bulldog coach Dante Swanson. “Our guards played a strong game, but I would like to have seen us finish more layups than we did.”
Alex Shieldnight was the leading scorer for Wagoner (8-6) with 14 points while Jashawn Davison and Fred Wattson had 11 points each. Thomas and Montana Warrior finished with 11 points each for the Wildcats (6-7) and Maddux Bridges added 10.
On the girls side, it was the Wagoner girls who fell behind early but fought their way back for a 43-33 win over Eufaula. They’ll be in the championship game Saturday at 5:30 against Muldrow, a 60-27 winner over Checotah.
Down 10-1, the Lady ‘Dawgs started to find their footing but still trailed at halftime 24-11. But with Elle Bryant nailing a pair of three-pointers from well beyond the arc, Wagoner stormed back and outscored the Lady Ironheads 15-4 in the third quarter while forcing nine Eufaula turnovers and trailed by just two.
From there Wagoner took advantage of Eufaula foul trouble and converted 10-of-12 free throws in the final quarter and ran off nine unanswered points to pull away late.
“We told the girls after the game how proud we were of them. We took the first punches of the game but we responded in the second half and made some adjustments and hooked it up on defense and that third quarter was the turning point for us,” said Bulldog coach Randi Pawpa. “I told the girls we just had 11 points and half and ended up with 43 so let’s not do that again.”
Bryant had game high scoring honors with 14 points followed by Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with 13 points and nine rebounds and Cambri Pawpa who added 11 to the total for Wagoner (8-6). The Lady Ironheads (7-3) were paced by Mykah Osborne with 11 points.
Other scores from the Classic on the boys side saw Bridge Creek defeat the Wagoner JV 71-42 and East Central knocked off Stigler 42-39 while on the girls side Stigler beat East Central 64-46 and Bridge Creek defeated the Stigler JV 47-24.
