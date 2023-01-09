It took 20 minutes for the Connors State men to knock the rust off.
Having not played in 30 days, the Cowboys trailed by three points at intermission to Redlands Community College before grabbing the lead in the first five minutes of the second half on their way to a 86-63 win Monday on the road.
The win keeps CSC undefeated at 15-0 on the season, 3-0 in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
The Cowboys trailed 35-32 at the half but wasted little time in flexing their muscles in the second stanza. By the time the clock showed 15 minutes left in the second half, Connors was up by one.
At the halfway point of the second stanza, Connors had taken complete control.
“It was our first game in 30 days and the rust showed,” said Connors head coach Bill Muse. “It took a while for the guys to get their legs underneath them. Redlands played Friday so they had that one game under its belt.”
Bradyn Hubbard led the way for the Cowboys with 30 points, one of four in double figures. Xavier Glenn had 18 points, Mason Alexander had 11 points and Jhamyl Fricas finished with 10 points.
Connors hosts Murray State at home Thursday.
Women
Redlands 56, Connors 55
The Cowgirls came up one-point shy in suffering their second loss of the season.
CSC dropped to 12-2 overall and 1-2 in OCAC play.
Connors plays Murray State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
No other information was provided.
