It’s known as the curse.
In their entire playoff history, dating back to a 1981 first-round loss to Afton, the Hilldale Hornets have been to the quarterfinals nine times.
In every occasion, they came out on the losing end.
Alex Puckett was a two-way player on two teams in that run, 2016 and 2017. While most of the losses have come on the road and out west, both of these were at Hilldale, and if you ask then head coach Chad Kirkhart, they would rank as the toughest two losses of the now athletic director’s career.
In 2016, the Hornets lost in double-overtime to Clinton, 36-29. In 2017, after dominating the first half up 17-0, they lost to Bethany 21-17.
Now, Puckett is a lay coach for this version of Hornets (11-1) who will like in his experiences, have a quarterfinal contest at home when they entertain the Cushing Tigers (8-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Having been at the epicenter of the mindset of maybe the two most painful losses, Puckett was asked this week about this year’s team and what he sees as he looks into their mental state.
“As good a team as I thought we were in those years, I’ll give these guys this,” he said. “Their ability to battle against and overcome adversity is the best Hilldale has had.”
He has good reason to feel that way. They’ve won eight consecutive games after a loss to defending state champion Poteau. The bookend wins of that streak were highlighted by game-winning drives in the final minute for victory.
On the first, against Broken Bow, it came after a stop on a fourth-and-goal. Last week against Grove, it came after they had taken the lead with less than two minutes to play, only to lose the lead on a two-play drive that took just 19 seconds.
Puckett remembered going up to quarterback Johnnie Durossette at that point, looking him in the eyes and saying this:
“I told him ‘you did it against Broken Bow, why not now?’ What does he do? He goes out and gets the job done. Afterward I went up to him and said, ‘I told you, didn’t I? You’re really good. When you want to, you can go out there and do your thing and beat anybody.’”
But it’s not just the quarterback, said Hilldale coach David Blevins. It’s a sense he sees within this entire senior group.
“We’ve seen it all year starting with Broken Bow and I think it set us on the course we are on,” he said. “We’re aware of the (quarterfinal) streak, but the focus with these kids is being state champion and not winning the quarterfinal, but to do so, they realize their focus has to be on whatever the objective at hand is, which is win the game in front of them. Go 1-0, then the next week reset at 0-0 and do it all over again until we reach week 15.
“They just don’t give up.”
Puckett said he has shared some of his experiences with players, not as much this week as he has over the course of his time with them.
He remembers the final series of the Clinton game, where the Hornets, who once trailed by 16-0 and scored with just over two minutes to play to force overtime, were as close as the 1 in double overtime, but a high snap resulting in lost yardage put them in a hole that culminated with a fourth-down interception in the end zone to end the game.
Then, in his senior year, after leading 17-0 and holding the Bronchos to 36 yards of offense in two quarters, the wheels came off full-scale in the second half.
“The Clinton game was tough because we had fought so hard to make it a game. The Bethany game was tough for me being a senior and knowing I wouldn’t get any more chances. I had a couple of penalties and mistakes I had to live with in that one, and while Clinton was a very good team, the Bethany game was definitely a game we felt we should have won.
“The main thing in those conversations was emphasizing how you should approach every game because you never know what might be your last game,”
Jaden McWilliams is a senior linebacker who has played some as a running back in Hilldale’s full house set. He’s seen most of the journey through not only his eyes but that of his dad, assistant Phil McWilliams and his older brother, Isaac McWilliams, who played in two quarterfinals, losing both times to the eventual state champion. His sophomore year he was injured but his team made it three quarterfinals in his time there. The last one as a senior came after they went 4-7 as juniors.
The younger McWilliams went 4-6 as a junior last year.
“If we win, we know we’ll have made it further than any Hilldale team has and that’s definitely an extra motivation,” he said. “It would be cool to break the curse but our goal all along has just been focused on winning each week.”
And wins like the one last week or Broken Bow makes him realize that no matter how hard they are leaning on the ropes, there’s still a fight going on.
“Really last Friday, when they scored (with 1:06 to go to take a 42-35 lead), they gave us too much time,” he said. “We’d done it before and once we did, we went on a roll.
“It’s told us we’re not ready to go home.”
Come Friday night, that’s the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.