Perseverance paid off for Muskogee senior Jayden Bell.
Determined to find a Division I landing spot, the two-way performer for the Class 6A semifinalist football squad of 2022 got it in New Mexico State.
Bell signed last week.
Voted All-Phoenix Large School Defensive Player of the Year after accumulating five interceptions in 2022, the 5-foot-8 Bell won’t go on that side of the ball. Instead he’ll play slot receiver -- he had impressive numbers catching the ball as well for the Roughers with 557 yards on 29 receptions in 11 games but was slowed by injury in a couple of those late in the season.
NMSU, which will play in Conference USA this fall, didn’t have Bell out for a visit, although he plans on heading out for one soon. Instead, they saw video sent by MHS head coach Travis Hill and assistant Prentice Joseph and had discussion with them and made the evaluation from that.
Bell had conversations with Tim Beck, the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.
“We talked about the style of offense and the kind of defense they had but in the end they saw me as more of a fit on the offensive side,” said Bell. “As far as playmakers, they acknowledged I’m on the smaller side of the scale but they liked my quickness and my yards-after-catch ability.”
NMSU’s head coach is Jerry Kill, who was on Gary Patterson’s staff at TCU before becoming interim head coach for the last part of 2021 after Patterson and the school parted ways in mid-season. Beck was an offensive analyst at TCU under Patterson.
Bell had an offer from Lindenwood University, but was looking beyond that. He had decided six weeks into the regular season last fall to shift to track in the spring instead of baseball, where he was a reigning All-Phoenix selection as an outfielder.
“I always kind of favored football more and about week 6 this season I knew we were sitting pretty and the opportunities began to happen for me,” he said. “A lot of football people have gone through track to build up speed, which is something I needed for myself, and so it was something I had to sit down with my family and weigh the pros and cons, I miss baseball sometimes, but it felt like a business decision of what was best for me and my future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.