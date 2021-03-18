Katie Kirkhart wanted a change — a taste, if you will, of the electricity of her Hilldale past.
A fresh start — albeit as college careers go, a late start — for the Oral Roberts University graduate student has done that.
Kirkhart, the 2015 Phoenix Female Athlete of the Year who was selected as the Female Athlete of the Decade in December 2019, is dancing on the big stage in NCAA Division II women’s basketball this next week with Drury University, who qualified for the eight-team D-2 nationals starting Tuesday against Charleston (W.Va.) in Columbus, Ohio.
Originally signed to play golf at ORU after winning state medalist honors at Hilldale in 2015, Kirkhart switched sports once a injured knee had fully healed. She played three seasons at ORU, starting 21 games her final season, averaging 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and about one assist per game in a 15-16 campaign. The Golden Eagles were headed for a rebuilding season this year with eight freshmen on the roster. Kirkhart, already working on a graduate degree after earning her bachelor’s in sports management, desired a change.
“Nothing against ORU, I can’t say enough about my experience there,” she said by phone Thursday. “It’s made me a better person, a better player and I wouldn’t have changed a thing.
“Everything happens for a reason. I took a leap of faith. God has shown up, and his protection is over me no matter where I go, and it’s worked out the way it was supposed to.”
She entered the transfer portal last March.
“I did a lot of research on what schools I was looking at and one of the big things was, Drury was good,” she said. “They also have a huge support system, their fans pack home games and away games. It reminded me of Hilldale and a lot of people who followed us every night. I wanted to experience that again and make a run at the playoffs.”
She got, well, some of it.
COVID-19’s wrath on college athletics began just after she initiated the transfer process. Consequently, Drury, which averages 1,500 fans at home, had no fans for much of the year. But the prospects for success were there. Drury returned three starters and six with experience in the system.
“So the first conversation I had with Katie was, ‘If you’re going to sit back and watch how things go and be OK with just being there, your opportunity won’t be as good,’” said Drury’s first-year head coach, Amy Eagan. “On the other hand, it will be if you really just engulf yourself in who we are and learn who we are and believe what we’re telling you.”
That’s really all you need to tell a coach’s kid. Katie’s dad, Chad, coached football at Hilldale until becoming athletic director three seasons ago.
“It was easier than I thought it would be,” Katie said of the adjustment to the Springfield, Mo., program. “Just not be anything else but yourself. I found a lot of confidence in doing that.”
A guard at Hilldale and then ORU, she began this preseason working as a center with both of Drury’s players at that position out. She would then move to a power forward and then a small forward, even some shooting guard.
“That kind of adjustment is hard when you’re learning a new system,” Eagan said. “The thing I think separates players like Katie is she’s flexible with her teammates and blends well with them, but also her grittiness, her competitiveness, and just how hard she works. That combination is hard to find in kids these days.
“She’s 5-9 and she’s strong and has the ability to play 1 (point guard) through 5 (center/post). She’s responded to my challenge phenomenally. She’ll walk through a brick wall if I ask her to.”
In all, Kirkhart has started in all 19 games, She’s averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 4.2 rebounds, scoring in double figures in six games.
In this week’s regional finals win, she fouled out in 20 minutes. But it strikes as her favorite memory thus far.
With a close second.
“It was a huge game and we won, finally in front of a lot of fans,” she said. “I’d say that game and senior night. We hadn’t had fans all year and that night we got four tickets, so my parents and two sisters got to come and I had a good start, I think with 10 points in the first quarter.”
Kirkhart’s family was at the regional final in the bigger but still limited crowd, and now, her parents and Chad’s parents will follow her to the national tournament. Which may or may not be her final stage — since all NCAA athletes have been granted an additional year due to the pandemic.
If not, she’s going to take that sports management and communications degree and go into — coaching?
“I think communications, which in this program deals a lot with analyzing organizations and theory, plays a huge part in coaching,” she said. “Coaching is all about relationships and communication is part of that with your staff, your players, your administration. I think it will help me a lot.”
Where will Kirkhart coach?
“I’m not sure what level yet,” she said. “High school is an important time for kids and it would be awesome to be with kids in that time of their lives and I think there would be opportunities close to home with family and all. The college part, it would be fun to just work your way up and see how far you can go.”
But then, the winning itch may stay right here with her in Springfield, Mo.
If it does, chances are good she’ll feel those crowds from her high school journeys all the way to the Big House. Truly, that’s part of the itch that didn’t quite get scratched enough this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.