Brooklyn Ellis will leave a legacy that mirrors a long line of Hilldale pitchers that have produced 10 state tournament teams in 11 seasons.
This year’s All-Phoenix Fastpitch MVP took the baton and ran....well, threw it with accuracy, so to speak. She was 23-7 on the mound, helped her team reach the Class 4A semifinals, and in 167 innings, struck out 218 and perhaps more impressively, issued just nine walks.
It’ll be a career that was bookended with the same opponent. Although Ellis threw in spot starts as a sophomore, she was summoned to pitch the semifinal game that year against Lone Grove. Hilldale coach Darren Riddle opted for it to help strengthen his defensive lineup in other spots, moving Drew Riddle, his last of three daughters to pitch, to third among other switches.
“That also came from having enough faith in Brooklyn to be in that moment,” Riddle said.
Ellis was confident then, and stayed that way. In between she posted an 0.95 ERA over a 12-6 campaign with 183 strikeouts and 23 walks in 2021. The fact that Hilldale missed the state tournament that year fueled her determination to atone for that as a senior.
In the end, she dueled Lone Grove’s Emma Wilson over seven shutout innings, only to lose it in the eighth. It was a lot like that game she was called upon two seasons earlier, battling in a scoreless game through five against Lone Grove’s Emmy Guthrie, now throwing for the Oklahoma Sooners.
She was as ready then as she was in her last game.
“Even though Drew usually started that year, I still practiced all the time with my pitching,” she said. “I was ready to go whenever they neeed me and that was a moment that (coach Darren Riddle) needed me to go in.”
When Hilldale sometimes struggled at the plate with a young lineup this season, she was just as ready, posting 14 shutouts.
“She’s a difference-maker,” the Hornets’ coach said. “Going back to her sophomore year I had enough faith in her to throw a big game for us. That there speaks for itself.
“And she took us to the state tournament this year. But over her whole time, her ERA was about 1.1 and she had over 400 strikeouts. She just threw strikes, and even some of the better teams we played late, people were swinging at every pitch. She was as accurate as they come.”
She was solid with the stick too, hitting .368 with 13 extra-base hits — good enough that as she heads to Murray State next season, she might operate from the circle and the plate — something that attracted her to that opportunity.
“Hitting is what I’ve done all my life,” she said.
Taking on a challenge isn’t an issue on any level with Ellis, who plans on doing all the pre-requirements to enter a nursing program somewhere after she finishes at Murray — and she’s intent on juggling that rigorous plan while continuing playing somewhere.
Ellis’ honor makes for the sixth time a Hilldale player has been chosen for the honor since 2011. The others were all Riddle’s daughters — Danielle, Destiny and Drew. He also got this year’s nod as Coach of the Year, his fifth time to be so honored. He took over softball in 2009 and won it that year with a state berth.
Riddle has evolved over that time from things he learned as an athlete himself — and it’s had to do with relationship building on and off the field.
“I didn’t have that same rapport with my high school coaches. You respected them and that was it, and when I was a young coach, I was kind of that way,” he said. “But you learn there’s more than Xs and Os and you try to be as much a part of these kids’ lives as you can.”
Porum freshman Leia Johnson is the Newcomer of the Year. At the forefront among six freshman regulars on a 24-win team, she hit .593, had 12 doubles, four triples and five home runs while throwing out four and picking off two more at catcher. She could also play third and pitch.
“But we were just a totally different team when she’s behind the plate,” said her coach, Kelly Hallman. “Everyone’s relaxed, there’s no nerves with the pitchers because they know she’s in control back there, she knows what she’s doing there, and nothing is going to get by her.”
The 6-foot-0 Johnson has a twin brother, Luke, a two-sport athlete himself.
“She’s big and she’s strong, and she’s part of a group I have high expectations for the next several years,” said Hallman. “Our field has long dimensions which limits her power at home but she’s going to continue to be strong in that respect.”
Hilldale’s Lexi Cramp and Landrie Sloan also made the team, Cramp as one of two selections at first base. Sloan, a shortstop, was among those selected as reserves.
Haskell, which reached the state tournament for the first time since 2017, had five selections. Pitcher RayLin Morgan was second in the MVP race and was joined by catcher Saylor Brown, Riley Westmoreland at first base and Layla Markou at second. Lynzi Kelley, a shortstop, was among the reserve selections. Morgan, Kelley and Westmoreland were repeat selections.
Oktaha had shortstop Ava Scott, Peyton Bryan at third base and outfielders Hannah Focht and Ryleigh Bacon as starters. Bacon repeated and Scott made it in 2020.
Muskogee outfielder Feather Johnson was also named a starter and repeat selection, and Jaliyah Simmons’ bat earned the pitcher a spot as the designated hitter.
Eufaula had pitcher Avery Williams as a starter and shortstop Kate Pippenger as a reserve. Williams was a repeat selection.
Fort Gibson pitcher Kaiah Austin, Wagoner catcher/third baseman Tylen Edwards and Porter senior Raylee Allison round out the selections, as chosen by the Phoenix sports editor and freelancer who covered games.
ALL-PHOENIX FASTPITCH
MVP
Brooklyn Ellis, Hilldale, Sr., P
23-7 record in 167.1 innings, 1.09 ERA, 125 Hs, 46 Rs, 26 ERs, 218 Ks, 9 BBs, WHIP .801
Hit .368 in 87 ABs, 9 2Bs, 1 3B. 3 HRs, 20 RBIs, .477 OBP, .598 SLG; .977 FPCT in 43 TC
NEWCOMER
Leia Johnson, Porum, C. Fr.
Hit .593 in 81 AB .637 OBP 1.037 SLG 12 2B 4 3B 5 HR 46 RBIs; .952 FPCT in 83 TCs; 4 of 23 out stealing, 2 pickoffs
COACH
Darren Riddle, Hilldale
Class 4A semifinalist squad
STARTERS
P: Avery Williams, Eufaula, Jr.
22-11 record in 189.2 innings, 1.51 ERA, 152 Hs, 73 Rs, 41 ERs, 38 BBs, 199 Ks;
Hit .373 in 110 ABs, 11 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 12 RBIs, .465 OBP, .491 SLG; .986 FPCT in 72 TCs.
P: RayLin Morgan, Haskell, Sr.
29-5 record 162.1 innings, 1.77 ERA, 123 Hs, 139 Ks, 39 BB s, .998 WHIP.
Hit .416 in 89 ABs, 12 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 3 HRs, .505 OBP, .674 SLUG; .964 FPCT in 55 TCs.
C: Saylor Brown, Haskell, Jr.
Hit .469 in 96 ABs, 12 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 4 HRs, 47 RBIs, 17 SBs, 536 OBP .823 SLG; .982 FPCT in 166 TCs; 7 of 21 thrown out stealing
1B: Lexi Cramp, Hilldale, Sr.
Hit .393 in 94 ABs, 13 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 5 HRs, 27 RBIs, .514 OBP, .730 SLG; .989 FPCT in 99 TCs.
1B: Riley Westmoreland, Haskell, So.
Hit .566 in 106 ABs, 10 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 2 HRs, 28 RBIs, 23 SBs, .638 OBP .736 SLUG; FPCT .964 in 194 TC
2B: Layla Markou, Haskell, So.
Hit .368 in 87 ABs, 2 2Bs, 1 HRs, 24 RBIs, .467 OBP, .471 SLG; .952 FPCT in 84 TCs.
SS: Ava Scott, Oktaha, Jr.
Hit .409 in 115 ABs, 11 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 1 HRs, 36 RBIs, .489 OBPs .548 SLG; .942 FPCT in 120 TCs.
3B: Peyton Bryan, Oktaha, Jr.
Hit .402 in 112 ABs, 14 2Bs, 1 HRs, 37 RBIs, .485 OBP, .554 SLG; .914 FPCT in 152 TCs, 105 innings at C: 4 of 7 caught stealing, 2 pickoffs
OF: Feather Johnson, Muskogee, Sr.
Hit .352 in 91 ABs, 13 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 3 HRs, 25 RBIs, .443 OBP, .637 SLG; .978 FPCT in 45 TCs.
OF: Hannah Focht, Oktaha, So.
Hit .479 in 121 ABs, 10 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 27 RBIs, .511 OBP, .645 SLG, .887 FPCT in 53 TCs.
OF: Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha, Jr.
Hit .394 in 112 ABs, 14 2Bs, 1 HRs, 37 RBIs .472 OBP .394 SLG, .962 in 53 TCs
DH: Jaliyah Simmons, Muskogee (P), Jr.
Hit .467 in 107 ABs, 11 2Bs, 11 3Bs, 4 HRs 27 RBIs .504 OBP .888 SLG; .937 in 126 TCs
RESERVES
Kaiah Austin, P, Fort Gibson, So.
3.10 ERA, 119 Ks 16 BBs 142 Hs.; Hit .422 in 102 ABs, 11 2Bs, 5 HRs, 32 RBIs, .482 OBP .676 SLG, .940 FPCT in 100 TCs.
Kate Pippenger, Eufaula, SS, Jr.
Hit .562 in 121 ABs, 18 2Bs, 6 3Bs, 3 HRs, 36 RBIs, .571 OBP, .884 SLG, .895 FPCT in 105 TCs.
Lynzi Kelley, Haskell, SS, Sr.
Hit .394 in 94 ABs, 4 2Bs, 1 3B, HR, .477 OBP .489, SLG; FPCT .880 in 92 TC
Jaye Barnoski, Muskogee, SS, So.
Hit .430 in 114 ABs, 13 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 2 HRs, 27 RBIs, .492 OBP, .667 SLG, FPCT .915 in 118 TCs
Landrie Sloan, Hilldale, SS, Sr.
Hit .385 in 91 ABs, 7 2Bs, 19 RBIs, .462 OBP, .404 SLUG, .915 in 82 TC.
Raylee Allison, Porter, Sr.
Hit .488 in 86 ABs, 14 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 2 HRs, 23 RBIs, .551 OBP, .767 SLUG; FPCT .964 in 194 TCs/
Tylen Edwards, C/3B, Wagoner, Fr.
Hit .516 in 62 ABs, 10 2Bs, 1 3B, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs, , .589 OBP, 1.000 SLG, FPCT .878 in 49 chances, 8-32 att. to steal, 1 pickoff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.