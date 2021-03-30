Wagoner has hired Dante Swanson, a former Bulldog, as their new boys basketball coach.
Wagoner athletic director Dale Condict made the announcement on Tuesday.
Swanson was a standout at Wagoner before playing at the University of Tulsa. He was on Tulsa's NIT championship team in 2001 and was a Western Athletic Conference All-Defensive selection in 2001 and 2002. He played professionally in Poland with Koszalin, and was named Most Valuable Player in 2010. In 2018, he was inducted into the Wagoner Athletics Hall of Fame.
He replaces Zack Ange, who went back to his hometown of Cache to take over the girls program. He's most recently served as an assistant on Ange's staff.
More later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.