Lou Dawkins will be Muskogee High’s next head boys basketball coach, subject to approval by the board in a special meeting set for Wednesday.
Since its inception in 2019, Dawkins has been in charge of the Rougher Youth Sports Academy, a developmental program for elementary age kids in various intramural organized sports within the framework of the school district.
He played college basketball at the University of Tulsa. His corner 3 lifted TU past Oklahoma State and into the 1994 NCAA Sweet Sixteen. He’s one of the top 10 in TU history in assists (339) and steals (176).
He played high school ball at Saginaw, Mich., where he would later take over as high school boys basketball coach. He spent 13 seasons there, the last seven as head coach where he was 149-28 with two state championships in seven seasons before resigning in 2011. He spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Northern Illinois and two seasons at Cleveland State.
One of his 16 high school players who signed Division I letters was Draymond Green, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors standout.
His wife is a Muskogee native and MPS employee Latricia Vaughn-Dawkins, who is principal at the Sixth-Seventh Grade Academy at Ben Franklin.
He succeeds Lynwood Wade, who stepped down after the season. Muskogee missed a Class 6A berth by one game after winning its first regional championship in 10 years.
