Alex Parish thought it was an appropriate way to end his career — kind of.
The Eufaula basketball standout sprained his ankle in the first couple of minutes of Thursday’s Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State small school boys game. On a fast break, he took a pass ahead of him off the wing, tried to plant, and when he did, his night was altered.
He managed to return and battled, but not near 100 percent and missed his last rotation of what was an 82-78 win for the West against his East team.
“It’s only right as many times in my career where I’ve rolled an ankle,” he said afterward. “I mean, it’s memorable. I probably sprained each four times, I did it twice leading up to the playoffs my sophomore year, and I just had got healthy when I did it the second time.”
It wasn’t the easiest decision for his coach to say that was enough — especially since he’d coached him his whole high school career.
“He was 60 percent,” Ironheads coach Jeff Oliver said. “The trainers put a pretty good wrap on him but he was a shell of himself. He couldn’t move laterally and as close as it was, I went with someone else. And he was good with it.”
It didn’t sprain Parish’s overall experience.
“Basketball isn’t everybody’s main sport in school. Here, everybody out here has that love for basketball like I do so it’s good being around people like that,” Parish said.
He’s hanging it up now. At least walking out on both feet. He’ll likely go to Connors to be a regular student.
“You always want your kids to have that experience at the next-level and he’s got the tools and talent to do it. He’s a good kid and I respect his decision,” said Oliver, who cherished the opportunity to serve as head coach.
“The OCA members treat you so well, and you get to create new relationships like I got to meet Matt Bryant, my assistant from Latta. You make those connections out of your class and area, people you don’t always see. That’s what it’s about,” he said.
Soup served
This was all chicken soup for the soul.
Javontae “Soup” Campbell, the two-time All-Phoenix MVP out of Rougher Country, just went out and had fun in his final contest as a high-schooler, scoring six of his eight points in the second half in what beçame a 105-93 Large School East win over the West.
“It was a blessing, it was fun, just time th show out,” said Campbell, who will head for Northern-Tonkawa for his next level experience.
In this one, it was a mix of AAU teammates he saw on both sides of the court — teammates and opponents.
“Just going all-out,” he said. “I had fun.”
And it’s a wrap
One of two members of Eufaula’s Class 2A football semifinalists from a year ago slated to play tonight in was not on the updated roster released Thursday. All-Phoenix MVP Khelil Deere has reported to Northeastern A&M, where he is working out for the fall.
The games close on Friday at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee with football. Hilldale defensive end Cason Albin, Fort Gibson defensive back Jaxon Perdue, Wagoner linebacker Gabe Goodnight and defensive lineman Fred Watson and Eufaula lineman Ty Dodd will play. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
