When Chuck London says his team will fight, book it for the coach.
While most everyone expected the high-flying No. 1 Classen SAS to put on their game-in, game-out offensive clinic Tuesday at Jim Norick Arena, what they got instead was a Fort Gibson defense in beast mode.
Defense wins championships, or at least gets you to the semifinals on this day as the No. 5 Lady Tigers stunned everyone within basketball shooting range of the Oklahoma City State Fairgrounds, winning 39-29.
“That was a great exhibition of team basketball with a lot of heart and a lot of toughness,” London said. “We knew it was going to be a physical game. We know they were bigger and faster, but they weren’t stronger. We know what our kids are made of.”
Undaunted by a team that scored 100 points in three games, the Lady Tigers (20-3) muscled them defensively and slowed them to a sometimes crawl. The team whose average winning margin in 17 games coming in at 44 points didn’t even score close to that figure — their expressions becoming as blank as the shots they fired.
The Lady Comets (17-2) were 5-of-26 at the half, 19 percent. They were in the ball game game then, down 15-12.
It wouldn’t get any better.
They shot 22.9 percent for the game (11-of-48), and had just a 3-pointer in the fourth, that coming in the final minute.
Darianna Littlepage Buggs, a 6-1 junior forward who came in averaging 18.1 points per game and ranked by ESPN as the 35th best player in her class, was held to five points. No one scored more than that other than guard Micah Gray, who had 18 points — nine in both halves.
“Wow, I didn’t know all that,” London said of the final offensive numbers. “But that was the one area we felt like we had to hang our hat on and that was, don’t give them shots. Force the shot from the outside, rebound, and don’t turn the ball over.
“They weren’t scoring off their press because we weren’t turning it over. They started winging it up really quick and got impatient and that plays right in to what we wanted to happen.”
Jordan Gann came off the bench and had seven first-half points on 3-of-6 shooting. No one else had more than one basket to that point. Still, the Lady Tigers had a 15-12 lead at the half and were brimming with confidence.
“I don’t think they expected us to take it to them,” said senior Reese Webb. “When they had like four points (right up to the end of the first quarter), I think it proved to us what we were doing would work.”
They kept the lead most of the third with the exception of two late lead exchanges, going up by one both times. But Gann answered the first with a pair of free throws and Kynzi London’s reverse layup gave Fort Gibson the lead for good, 27-26, with 1:20 to go in the third.
And as they went, so did the confidence of the offense in its ball movement. That found Jenna Whiteley sitting at the top of the circle for a 3-pointer that, with 5:11 left, seemed a standing eight-count as Classen took a timeout down 34-26, the biggest deficit at that point.
But the Lady Tigers weren’t through punching.
Webb, who had perhaps her strongest physical game of the year down low, had a pair of free throws to put Fort Gibson up double digits, 36-26 with 1:17 to go. Webb had nine points and eight rebounds, six on the defensive end. She and freshman Gracy Shieldnight proved tough down low.
For Webb, it was a shot in the arm.
“It’s been tough working on getting my confidence back up,” said Webb, who started the year a month into the season due to her recovery from ACL surgery. “Every game gives me more, and this one definitely showed me I can get down and play some defense like I used to be able to.”
Lexie Foutch also had five tough rebounds, four defensively.
Gann wound up 5-of-8 from the field, 3-for-3 from the line and led Fort Gibson with 13 points. A year ago, she would have been in a different uniform — but Sequoyah’s shutdown of athletics due to COVID reinvented her as a Lady Tiger.
“This means a lot just getting here because we got cancelled (at Sequoyah),” she said. “It also means so much because we were — what do you call it — underdogs.”
Not a place FGHS is used to being in either.
Or this – a victorious London doesn’t have a next-day game to prepare for.
Fort Gibson won’t play Weatherford, a 48-29 winner over Verdigris, until Thursday due to scheduling issues the OSSAA had in dealing with the pandemic.
“We’ll get our bellies full in a little bit, stay tonight and decide in the morning whether to return home for semifinal preparations, or just stay put,” he said.
“I know I said I preferred the traditional state schedule. But I’m liking this one pretty good right now.”
