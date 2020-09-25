WARNER – Gore’s defense had to do what its offense couldn’t do and that was score if the Pirates were going to have a chance to spoil Warner’s homecoming in the District A-8 opener.
Jackson Duke returned an interception 32 yards for a score and the Pirate defense came up with another big turnover late as sixth-ranked Gore defeated Warner, 7-6, Friday night at Eagle Field.
“I was looking at the sidelines and coach said to swing out and read the tailback,” Duke said. “He threw it where I thought he would and I was there to pick it and go for the TD.”
Duke’s interception return tied the game and Christian O’Connor’s extra point gave Gore the lead.
It was a play that highlighted a superb defensive performance for both teams. Warner held the Pirate offense to just two first downs in the second half and stopped them inches short on fourth down twice.
“We’re ahead of the game defensively,” said Warner head coach Chuck Capps. “Defensively we shut out possibly the district champs. But we thought this was our year. It was not supposed to go this way.”
Warner took the lead early in the second quarter following a Callen Park fumble recovery at the Gore 39. On fourth and three, Jace Jackson found Ty Vincent open for a 19-yard scoring strike to make it 6-0.
Gore’s only offensive threats were set up by a fumble recovery and the Eagle 16 by Dayne Perryman and Duke’s first interception that he returned to the Warner 12. But the Pirates were not able to take advantage of either turnover. The Pirates’ nearly tied the game before halftime when quarterback Zane Craighead rushed 45 yards but was knocked out of bounds just short of the goal line as time ran out.
“They have a great defense and I knew we’d have our hands full” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler. “We have four sophomores and a freshman starting up front so it’s tough.”
The defensive battle continued throughout the second half. Gore possessions started at their own 43 three consecutive times and then the Eagle 44 but the Pirates were unable to move the ball.
Warner had one last chance when its offense marched down field behind the running of Mason Jim. Jim, who finished with 118 yards on 28 carries, sparked a drive that went from the Eagle 34 to the Gore 20. But Jim was unable to handle a direct snap and fumbled which was recovered by Gore’s Noah Cooper.
Gore improves to 2-0 and 1-0 district play, while Warner drops to 2-2, and 0-1.
