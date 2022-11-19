On a frigid night when the high-powered Muskogee offense spurted and sputtered, the defense lent a hand and helped propel the Roughers into the Class 6AII semifinals with a hard-fought 18-0 win over the Ponca City Wildcats Friday night at Rougher Village.
Muskogee got a pair of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game and then struggled the rest of the game with four turnovers including a pair of fumbles and an interception all inside the Ponca City 20-yard line. But the Rougher defense picked up four interceptions of their own to keep the Wildcats out of the red zone until late in the game.
“Playoff football is a different thing and when you keep leaving the opportunities to score out on the field in a game that shouldn’t have this close that’s frustrating,” said Roughers head coach Travis Hill. “This a game that we won and that we can learn from and know there’s things we’ve got to improve on.”
On their first possession, it was business as usual for the Roughers as they took the ball 76 yards in seven plays, aided by a pass interference call, and scored on an 8-yard run by Ondraye Beasley.
Following the kick, Ponca City tried to go to the air but Rougher lineman Vernon Pepiakitah got a hand up to deflect quarterback Tay Moore’s pass and it was picked out of the air and returned 20 yards by Anthony Watson for the Roughers second score in the span of 12 seconds. The conversions failed on both scores and Muskogee led 12-0.
But the rest of the half saw a turnover by each team and four punts, and it was still 12-0 at intermission.
The third quarter was more of the same, except more frustrating for Muskogee. On their second possession of the half, the Roughers drove to the Wildcat 5-yard line, but quarterback Jamarian Ficklin fumbled into the end zone to stop a drive. A Martell Bolden interception set the Roughers up at the Ponca City 28 and they moved it to the six before fumbling again to stop the scoring drive.
Again, a Muskogee interception by Ayden Kemp, his second of the night, put the Roughers in business at the Wildcat 16-yard line, but on a third-and-nine, Ficklin threw only his eighth interception of the year to thwart yet another scoring chance.
“That’s the scrappiest defense we’ve played all year,” said Hill. “They tackle well and don’t give up the big play and, of course, we’ve been used to getting those big plays this season and when that didn’t happen, I think we got impatient and frustrated.”
Muskogee finally eased the pressure in the fourth quarter after they pinned Ponca City deep and after a short punt, got the ball on the Wildcat 27-yard line. From there they kept it on the ground for five plays with LaTavion Johnson scoring from 2-yards out to make it a three-possession game.
Ponca City, which played most of the second half without Moore, who was injured late in the second quarter, saw him return late in the game and take the Wildcats to the Muskogee 5-yard line. But the defense rose up and stopped Ponca on four runs to preserve the shutout.
Offensively, Muskogee, which came into the game averaging nearly 450 yards a game had only 280 and Ficklin had his poorest night of the year passing going just 7-of-15 for 84 yards. Brandon Tolbert had a good night running though as he carried 10 times for 80 yards. The Rougher defense held the Wildcats to just 157 yards offense.
Up next for the Roughers will be former district opponent Choctaw, a 48-29 winner over Sand Springs, in the semifinals next weekend at a neutral site to be determined by the OSSAA.
“They’re a very senior-heavy football team. They’ve got a senior quarterback (Steele Wasel) who’s 6-4 and about 220 pounds with an unbelievable arm and they’ve got a lot of good skill people and they’re used to playing in these big games,” said Hill.
“It will be nice to be PDT (practicing during Thanksgiving) for a change and this is what we should be doing every year. I know I’d much rather be out here practicing football than be at home putting up Christmas lights.”
Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0
Ponca City0000 — 0
MUSKOGEE12006 —18
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MHS: Ondraye Beasley 8 run. (Kick failed) 6:02
MHS; Anthony Watson 20 interception return. (Kick failed) 5:50
Fourth Quarter
MHS: LaTavion Johnson 2 run. (Conversion attempt failed) 8:45
TEAM STATS
PCHSMHS
First Downs814 Rushes-yards29-4239-196
Passing yards11584
Passes (CAI)10-23-47-15-1
Punts-avg6-273-32
Fumbles-lost03
Penalties-yds4-385-50
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: MHS: Brandon Tolbert 10-80 PCHS: Grant Harmon 13-32
PASSING: MHS: Jamarian Ficklin 7-15-84-1 PCHS: Tay Moore 10-17-115-4
RECEIVING: MHS: Anthony Watson 2-47 PCHS:Rich Kooper 2-41
