WAGONER — It may not have been the offensive explosion that some were expecting out of Wagoner, but the defensive performance was almost perfect.
Wagoner’s defense held Coweta to less than 100 total yards while Braden Drake rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns as the top ranked Bulldogs shutout Coweta, 28-0, Friday night in front of a less than normal crowd at W. L. Odom Stadium.
It was the first shutout in the series since a 21-0 Bulldog victory in 1991. Wagoner has not won eight straight and holds an 18-1 record all-time when opening the season against the Tigers.
“They have a good team with a powerful offense,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “Our defense is a force to be reckoned with.”
The Bulldog defense flexed its muscle early by forcing fumbles on two of Coweta’s first three possessions. Brian Trimble came up with a recovery on the first play of the game. That eventually led to Drake’s 7-yard run that gave Wagoner a 7-0 lead.
“We just wanted to be mentally prepared,” Trimble said. “We wanted to unleash all our energy on the first play to set the tone.”
The Wagoner defense held Coweta to minus six yards rushing and one first down in the first half. The Bulldogs forced five punts and two turnovers.
But the Bulldogs struggled on offense. Two turnovers and key penalties kept Wagoner from mounting a consistent drive.
It appeared Wagoner would take a one score lead into halftime. But Drake had other ideas. Wagoner took over with less than a minute left. After a holding penalty negated a big gain, Drake outran the Tiger defense for a 77-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0.
“I think that was the play of the game,” Condict said. “Coweta is a top 10 5A defense. They played really well. We’re talking about the offense struggling but we still scored 28 on them. We had penalties and dropped balls that took points off the board. I thought we were a lot better in the second half.”
Wagoner’s rushing attack dominated in the second half as the Bulldogs rushed for 235 yards. After stopping Coweta at the Wagoner 10, the Bulldogs marched downfield and took a 21-0 lead on a 30-yard run by Trimble. Trimble was able to break a tackle at the 25 and instead of converting a third down, went in for the score.
Wagoner put the game away midway through the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs drove 67 yards in seven plays and made it 28-0 on a 10-yard quarterback keeper up the middle by Sawyer Jones.
Wagoner was able to run out the final 5:28 moving from their own 49 to the Coweta 5 before backup Gabe Rodriquez took a knee.
WAGONER 28, COWETA 0
Coweta 0 0 0 0—0
Wagoner 7 7 0 14—28
Scoring summary
First quarter
Wagoner – Braden Drake 7 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick) 9:33
Second quarter
Wagoner – Drake 77 run (Muehlenweg kick) 0:25
Fourth quarter
Wagoner – Brian Trimble 30 run (Muehlenweg kick) 11:49
Wagoner – Sawyer Jones 10 run (Muehlenweg kick) 7:14
TEAM STATS
CHS WHS
First downs 3 17
Rushes-yards 24-21 47-334
Passing yards 70 19
Passes 6-14-0 3-7-0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 3-3
Punts-average 8-27 3-38
Penalties-yards 7-71 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Coweta, Na’Kylan Starks 5-35; Wagoner, Braden Drake 14-157 2TD.
Passing: Coweta, Gage Hamm 5-10-0 54; Wagoner, Sawyer Jones 3-7-0 19.
Receiving: Coweta, Gunnar McCullough 4-39; Wagoner, Drake 1-11.
