It’s a different Muskogee defense headed to S.E. Williams Stadium in Tulsa on Friday than the one which coughed up 591 yards there a year ago in a 54-21 loss to Tulsa Washington.
Last year’s team allowed 48 or more points six times. The most this group has allowed came in a 35-28 win against Carl Albert. By comparison, the Roughers’ 28 on offense in a season-opening win against Enid is a season low in points scored.
“One hundred percent different,” said safety Ayden Kemp, who was part of that defense roasted a year ago. “It’s mindset. I mean, obviously we had a losing record last year but we didn’t have the mindset of coming together. This year, leaders have stepped up to lead, and everyone is doing their jobs.”
Kemp and others who played on the defensive side last year will see some familiar faces this time.
Senior quarterback Lathan Boone (1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns passing this season) threw for 331 yards and seven touchdowns in the last meeting. Most of those were swing passes and flat passes. He’s also a threat to run, with 434 yards so far. Up front offensively, there’s Darian Melenedez, a 6-4, 295 pound junior, as a kingpin in hole making.
“We have to keep (Boone) contained, no doubt,” said Kemp. “We have to pressure him and our front line is getting a lot more pressure, and that too is a difference from last year.”
Micah Tease had one touchdown catch in the last meeting and comes in to this contest with over 600 receiving yards.
Cornerback Jayden Bell, who didn’t play defensively last year, watched while playing receiver. The senior with an area-best five interceptions will draw Tease often.
“We’ve got a game plan that I think eliminates him as much as possible,” he said. “I’ll bring my A-game, athlete on athlete. We may not stop him completely. He’s a good player and he knows how to do things right, but we can slow him down.”
D.J. McKinney had three touchdown receptions out of the backfield, but he’s playing at Union this year. Adjusting to life without him and those who left via graduations such as Gentry Williams, the top in-state high school recruit from the Class of 2022, was tough out of the gate for the Hornets (4-3, 3-1), losing back-to-back to Bentonville West and Del City and standing 2-3 at the halfway point with a 38-6 loss to Stillwater, who like Muskogee sits at 7-0 overall, 4-0 in District 6AII-1.
“I think if you played those early two now, it would be a different result,” said MHS head coach Travis Hill. “They got hit in the mouth by Stillwater and I think that game made them realize where their strengths and weaknesses are.
“Since then they haven’t had the best opponents. But they’re always going to have good athletes, it’s one of the best schools, and they do things right most of the time.”
They beat U.S. Grant 80-0 last week.
“I won’t talk about that one but they played Tahlequah and just physically beat the h— out of them,” Hill said about a 47-0 win two weeks ago.
The Roughers are coming off a 48-13 win over Tahlequah.
“They have 61 athletes on that team, so take it from there,” Hill said of the Hornets. “They may lose one or two to other schools around them, but that’s nothing new. They’ve still got some of the best talent around you’ll see.”
Linebacker Jayden Oates is ranked second among the entire in-state Class of 2024. He has nine sacks so far. Aiden Walker was a force for the Hornets against Muskogee last season at linebacker.
Bell at receiver and the offense will have to contend with those folk. Muskogee found some success moving the football last year, but that unit too is different. They’re averaging 47.6 points, the highest ever for an MHS team.
“Last year was about learning a new system,” Bell said. “This year we’ve settled in, we understand it, and we’ve added to it and gone with it with confidence.”
A Muskogee win would clinch a first-round bye that comes with finishing in the top two in the district this season, as six of the eight teams move on to the postseason.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.