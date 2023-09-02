It came down to the very last second, the very last play.
A Hail Mary pass into the end zone for Berryhill was stopped by the Fort Gibson defense and the Tigers pulled out a 22-19 win.
The first half was evenly matched between the two teams. Fort Gibson took the opening kickoff and started its first drive at its own 32-yard line. Following a two-yard run from Judd Rudd on first down, the Tigers fumbled the ball on their own 34-yard line where Berryhill’s Cobe Arthur recovered.
After marching down to the FTG 5-yard line in four plays, the Chiefs had a fumble of their own which was recovered by Fort Gibson. Following the turnover, the Tigers got on the board first after a 93-yard drive which culminated in a double pass from Parker Lockhart to Donnie Cox who hit a wide open Brody Hanson for a 58-yard touchdown strike with 8:05 to play in the first quarter.
Not to be outdone, Berryhill had a scoring drive of its own as a little over two minutes later, fullback Chase Bivins raced 15 yards to the outside for the score with 6:27 on the clock.
Both defenses dominated the rest of the first half as neither offenses could find the right rhythm.
Twice in the first half, Fort Gibson (1-1) held the Chiefs from scoring from inside the 10-yard line.
Coming out of the break, Berryhill took its opening drive and drove deep into Tigers’ territory. Facing a third and 11 from the 16, Chiefs quarterback Connor Payne was sacked by Fort Gibson defender Thatcher Wilson to bring up a fourth and 16. Berryhill converted the fourth down as Payne hit Dalton Barrington for a 19-yard pass down to the FTG two-yard line where one play later, Barrington punched it in to give Berryhill a 13-7 lead with 5:58 left in the third quarter. The extra point kick was no good.
On the Tigers’ first possession of the third, they drove down to the Berryhill 45-yard line where Lockhart was intercepted.
The Tigers would take back the lead with 10:52 to play in the game as Rudd scampered eight yards into the end zone and with the extra point FTG led 14-13.
Berryhill went back on top 19-14 as Barrington returned an interception from a pressured Lockhart 24 yards to the house with 6:23 to play. The Chiefs attempted a two-point conversion but to no avail.
Fort Gibson converted on two fourth and long plays on its final drive as it used 19 plays and ate up most of the last remaining minutes of the fourth quarter to score with 41 seconds left. On third and goal from the 5-yard line, Brelynn Macomb ran up the middle for the Tigers score and Chase Meissner caught the two-point conversion pass from Lockhart.
