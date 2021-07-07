Tyrell Cummings’ run as Bacone College’s baseball coach has been anything but ordinary.
If not for the early January start, there wouldn’t have been much of a 2020 season. It was halted in March due to the onset of the pandemic.
Then came the purchase of Bacone College land including the baseball complex by Muskogee Public Schools, which is using it for the construction of the new football stadium. A water line project slowed a planned baseball/softball facility on campus where the old football practice fields were. That, and academic issues, led to the cancellation of the 2021 season.
So entering his third season, the Muskogee High alum is looking to start, and finish, the right way.
“Of course, COVID brought things to a halt two years ago and it was a combination of things last year,” he said. “We underachieved as a whole on the academic side. It’s student first, not athlete. Then with the various restrictions with the pandemic and all, no one wanted to share their field.
“We just got an indoor facility put up in March.As bad as I wanted to play, I didn’t want to step into a season not being able to practice as much as we wanted or needed to without any amenities. This year, hopefully, will be different.”
The Town of Fort Gibson is giving them use of a diamond at the Carl Perry Baseball Complex for 2022. Outfield dimensions will be extended to make it suitable for college play. Bacone has a soccer arrangement in place with Hatbox, but Hatbox’s biggest baseball diamond did not have sufficient dimensions.
Cummings has 29 athletes enrolled for 2021-22. Along with recruits, there’s 33 total for a brighter spring. And still, he has unlimited scholarships for Native Americans with tribal cards.
If he can just get to opening day.
“It’s a challenge, but one I wanted to take on here,” he said. “First, baseball is my passion. I’ve played it since I was 4. Being here in my hometown, my mom (Bernice Tom) went to Bacone.
“It’s a place I think I can invest in for a while. I’m grateful that Dr. Ferlin Clark (Bacone president) who gave me the opportunity and the green light to begin on the field operations for 2022.”
Cummings was a four-year letterman as center fielder and pitcher at Muskogee High, making All-Phoenix two years and graduating in 2005. He was also a member of the Phoenix’s All-Decade team of the 00s.
The Summa Cum Laude grad went on to Seminole State where he was second-team all-conference with a .351 batting average and led the team in hits, doubles, and RBIs. He then went to Southeastern Missouri, where he earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference accolades twice.
Cummings has drawn inspiration from all of his coaches throughout his playing days, starting with Mack Chambers, his coach at Muskogee. Chambers also had him on staff as an assistant at Seminole Junior College.
“The most valuable thing he taught me was buying into the grind,” he said. “Nothing in this game is ever going to be easy. You’ve just got to be willing to grind for it.”
So Cummings grinds. He offers private instruction. He oversees four select baseball teams, one at the collegiate level, one 18-under team and two 16-unders. One of those plays in the fifth annual Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic which starts Thursday at Connors State, Warner High and Checotah High Schools, an event held in honor of the longtime American Legion coach of Three Rivers.
Cummings has spent time in Dallas coaching summer league select teams, Dallas Stars, Dallas Patriots and Diamond Prospects, which is run by his brother, Tristan Cummings. All of those were paid coaching jobs.
“The market for that down there is high,” he said. “A core of these kids I’m working with now are from Muskogee, but also around the area. It’s getting them into a development situation.
“I look at it as an opportunity for them and also for me in terms of seeing kids capable of playing at the next level. A few of them are guys I’m pursuing from a recruiting standpoint.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.