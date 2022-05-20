Lynzi Kelley’s numbers say it all.
The Haskell junior hit .729 in 120 at-bats. She had 45 extra-base hits, 28 of which were home runs and 14 were doubles. Her 67 RBIs, like the rest, were a team high — and area high.
Hence, it’s pretty clear why she’d be the Most Valuable Player on the All-Phoenix slowpitch team. And while the Haymakers in going 26-10 had a stunning stumble in the Class 4A regionals, her numbers came against a schedule that was loaded with upper-classification teams. They were 4-5 against five teams that made the 6A state tournament, and two of the losses were by a run. Another, a three-run difference, came against the 6A champions, Southmoore.
She hit three home runs in one game against Bixby.
Kelley was also runner-up for the honor in fastpitch in the fall.
“She’s a real-deal player,” said her slowpitch coach, Kyle Ward. “She’s consistent. She’s the one you want on the field when the game’s on the line — offensively or defensively.”
Reflecting on the season, Kelley thinks her SportsCenter highlight was with the glove at shortstop, where she’s been since moving over from third following her freshman season.
“We were in districts and had a rough time in one inning. I got a line drive behind third base I dove for, caught it, and it got us back on track,” she said.
But Haskell would have never been on track if not for her bat.
“My coaches and parents push me a lot. I practice hitting every day,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it’s as much technique anymore, but rather a mindset and being confident when I go to the plate.
“It always depends on the pitcher and what they’re throwing. In slowpitch, it’s all about timing and the arc. If it’s a higher arc I try to get more on top of the ball and focus less on hitting home runs and more on line drives.”
Ward says Kelley’s leadership is another element that defines her.
“She’s a 4.0 student. The kids flock to her. We know she’s that kind of kid who sets the tone,” he said.
Oktaha coach Kia Holmes, whose team lost to Haskell in one meeting, went on to be the lone area team in the state tournament after the area was shut out last spring for the first time since the mid-1980s.
The Lady Tigers, with just four starters back this season, went 22-11, losing to Silo in the quarterfinals.
“I’ve been lucky to have lots of good teams and been fortunate enough to make it to state a lot of times. We’ve just not been fortunate enough to get over the hump once we’re there,” said Holmes.
“This was a good team. I knew we had a chance to be good even though the girls we lost were big losses. They played for each other, bonded and made it all fun, the kind of stuff we talk about as coaches that make for the kind of team you want to have.”
From Holmes’ squad, sophomore shortstop Ava Scott, freshman outfielder Hannah Focht, senior pitcher Jordan Otterlifter and junior third baseman Brynn Surmont were among the selections. Scott is a sophomore.
Joining Kelley, Haskell also had seniors Alex Bowden at first base and rover Reagan Wright in the outfield.
Fort Gibson shortstop Kaiah Austin was selected Newcomer of the Year. She was third among hitters in average on the team, hitting .655 as a freshman. She was joined on the team by senior outfielder Angel Lyons.
Checotah had three selections — junior shortstop Jessie Roachelle, third baseman Halle Britt and pitcher Bia Fields, the latter two seniors.
Muskogee got outfielder Jaliyah Simmons and first baseman Kambri Johnson, both sophomore. Rounding out the team was Gore’s Harly Welch, as a senior extra hitter.
There was no second baseman selected. Two of those selected as infield starters were shortstops.
THE LINEUP
Coach: Kia Holmes, Oktaha
22-11 record, 4A state quarterfinalists
MVP: Lynzi Kelley, SS, Haskell, Jr.
.729 in 120 at bats, 14 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 28 HRs, 67 RBIs, .730 on base percentage, 1.593 slugging percentage. Had fielding percentage of .938 in 160 chances.
Newcomer: Kaiah Austin, Fort Gibson, SS, Fr.
.655 in 90 ABs, 8 2Bs, 4 3Bs,11 HRs, 48 RBIs, .636 OBP, 1.20 SLUG; .931 FP in 116 TCs.
INFIELDERS
Alex Bowden, Haskell, 1B, Sr.
.626 in 117 ABs, 7 2Bs, 12 HRs, 58 RBIs, .658 OBP, 1.061 SLUG; .972 FP in 144 TCs.
Ava Scott, Oktaha, SS, So.
.489, in 92 ABs, 4 2Bs, 7 HRs, 18 RBIs in leadoff, 41 runs, .535 OBP, .781 SLUG; .933 FP in 165 TCs.
Jessie Roachell, Checotah, SS, Jr.
.512 in 82 ABs, 4 2Bs, 1 3B, 21 RBIs,.545 OBP .585 SLUG; .973 FP in 112 TCs.
Halle Britt, Checotah, 3B, Sr.
.584 in 77ABs, 12 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 1 HRs, 38 RBIs, .624 OBP, .909 SLUG; .939 FP in 49 TCs.
PITCHER
Jordan Otterlifter, Oktaha, Sr.
.392 in 79 ABs; 22-10 in circle, 4.93 ERA, 19 Ks in 163 innings; .852 FP in 61 TC.s.
OUTFIELDERS
Angel Lyons, Fort Gibson, Sr.
.572 in 96 ABs, 8 2Bs, 7 3Bs, 15 HRs, 42 RBIs, .570 OBP, 1.27 SLUG; 963 FP in 84 TCs.
Reagan Wright, Haskell, Sr.
.541 in 109 ABs, 6 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 47 RBIs, 17 HRs, .568 OBP, 1.128 SLUG; .935 FP in 77 TCs.
Jaliyah Simmons, Muskogee, So.
.636 in 88 ABs, 15 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 9 HRs, 39 RBIs, .667 OBP, 1.162 SLUG; .947 FP in 38 TC.s
Hannah Focht, Oktaha, Fr.
.522 in 69 ABs, 5 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 4 HRs, 25 RBIs, .564 OBP, .797 SLUG, FP .884 FP in 43 TCs.
EXTRA HITTER
Harly Welch, 3B/EH, Gore, Sr.
.684 in 57 ABs, 8 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 25 RBIs, .695 OBP, 1.105 SLUG; .735 FP in 34 TCs.
RESERVES
Brynn Surmont, Oktaha, 3B. Jr.
.505 in 97 ABs, 19 RBIs 14 2Bs, 1 HRs,19 RBIs, .520 OBP, .680 SLUG; .896 in 96 TCs.
Kambri Johnson, Muskogee, 1B, So.
.522 in 92 ABs, 11 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 27 RBIs, .526 OBP, .728 SLUG; .964 FP in 28 TCs.
Bia Fields, Checotah, Sr., P/EH
.636 in 88 ABs, 12 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 4 HRs, 31 RBIs, .652 OBP, 1.000 SLG; .969 in 65 TCs.
