With some changes toward the end of the last decade, the coverage map was altered. Up to that point, and in this case since the 2001-02 school year, this area was a softball Mecca.
With multiple championships in the 1980s and 1990s, the area was already on the map, especially in slowpitch played in the spring.
As has been done this summer with football, basketball and baseball, here’s my list of teams that rank as the best from the area since arriving here in late August 2001.
Fastpitch
1. Hilldale, 2013
For the second consecutive day, Destiny Riddle took a no-hitter into the seventh, settled for one hit and a 7-0 win over Bethel in the Class 4A championship, the Lady Hornets’ first state title in fastpitch.
She struck out 10 to cap a 35-5 season and finished the year at 0.94 ERA with 201 strikeouts. She hit .410. Offensively, third baseman McKenzie Plant led Hilldale, hitting .419.Hillary Calvert and Emily Dowdy went to Connors off that squad and Kyla Ibarra signed with NSU.
2. Muskogee, 2013
OU commit Jayden Chestnut ended Muskogee’s best-ever season in fastpitch at 31-8 with a 14-strikeout performance for Mustang in the 6A quarterfinals. Keith Coleman’s team produced UCF signee Aubrey Johnson, who led the team in hitting at .439, eventual national champion at Rogers State Lexi Watson (8-0 in circle, .381 batting), who was All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year, and two other All-Phoenix selections that fall in Dee Emarthle (.400) and Shaylee Rowland (23-9, 1.91 ERA). Paige Gann, Carlee Gann, Brook Hendrickson and Kaitlin Kaiser also signed to play college ball.
3. Sequoyah, 2018
3A state champ under Jeff Turtle at 40-4 after 12 previous teams came up short at state. Kaylee Smith was 3-for-3 in the title game, an 11-1 win over Washington. Amiah Galcatcher drove in four runs for Sequoyah. Madi Joice’s pitching got the Lady Indians past Tishomingo 1-0 in the semis. Joice, earning All-Phoenix MVP honors, was 21-2 and hit .422 with 48 RBIs and 18 doubles.
4. Oktaha, 2006
The 2A state champion under Darrell Wood atoned for a 2-0 no-hit loss to Washington the year before in the semifinals with a ninth-inning win. Rachel Lowery got the shutout. Oktaha finished 37-7. Lowery was 34-6 on the year with an 0.90 ERA and 164 strikeouts. Jill Flusche (.488, 17 doubles, 30 RBIs) was All-Phoenix MVP. Also on the team were Sydney Chapin, Stephanie Howdeshell and Ashley Stonebarger.
5. Tahlequah, 2011
The Lady Tigers under Matt Cloud reached the finals in 5A, losing to Carl Albert a year after that same team denied them a finals shot in the semis. Randee O’Donnell (OSU) was a standout on this 35-9 squad and would end up being All-Phoenix Female Athlete of the Year.
Honorable mention
Fort Gibson, 2014
Madison Higley was a one-armed bandit most of the year as Fort Gibson went 30-8. Newcastle, which unseated defending champion Hilldale in the semis, beat Fort Gibson 3-0 in the 4A title game.
Haskell, 2007
Reached finals in 2A at 27-15, lost 3-1 to Konawa. Tulsa-bound Jodi Edmiston was the top hitter on a team that knocked off defending champion Oktaha in the regional finals. Haskell also endured two days of rainouts between the semifinals and finals.
Slowpitch
1. Muskogee, 2009
The Lady Rioughers went 36-7 and smashed Jenks 13-3 in the final after going up 8-0 on a solo home run by Hannah Hamilton and a bases-loaded double by Hy-C Stancle. Madison Reed (Missouri Southern, NSU) singled and scored the walk-off run with the run rule. Only one senior was on the team.
2. Fort Gibson, 2018
Scott Lowe’s first season at the helm after assisting in a basketball state title. Aubree Bell hit .779. The Lady Tigers (27-4) hit 175 home runs, led by Abbie Scott’s 28 and Maddi Jo Williams’ 27. After an
extra-inning win over Perkins-Tryon in semis, they clubbed Heavener 22-4 for the school’s first title since 1999.
3. Sequoyah, 2012
Atonement then, and later. Sequoyah beat Morris 5-1 in the 5A title game after Morris beat Sequoyah in regionals. Saharra Henson was the catalyst on offense for Sequoyah in the title game, going 2-for-3 including a two-run double that put the Lady Indians up for good in the fourth. They went 27-11, and the title would be stripped until late in the year when Sequoyah won an eligibility appeal involving Kelsey Leach.
4. Tahlequah, 2006
Tahlequah beat Westmoore 5-2 after knocking off Moore 13-3 in the first round. Cakie Lenard, Shelbi Bowin and Nikki Girdner led the Lady Tigers to their second championship in three seasons.
5. Tahlequah, 2004
Ashley Medlock-led Tahlequah beat Sapulpa 6-0, Muskogee 10-9 then faced Elk City, which knocked Westmoore out of the championship celebration for the first time since 2000. Moore beat Elk City, then Tahlequah beat Moore 11-3.
