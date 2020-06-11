FORT GIBSON — It doesn’t seem so long ago that Jordan London was throwing passes, if not catching them, on the field he watched drills on Thursday morning.
Just six years ago, in fact.
Now, he’s back, hired on as a wide receivers and defensive backs coach for his alma mater, Fort Gibson High.
“He’s a legend here. He’s on the wall in our locker room,” said Greg Whiteley, the Tigers head coach, about the three-sport all-stater who in his senior season on this spot, took Fort Gibson to the Class 4A semifinals as the team’s quarterback by injury default after starting the 2014 season as a receiver on offense.
“He’s got to bring it to the table as a coach now, but I know he will.”
It’s a hire that excited Whiteley, who coached London in various ways throughout his career, finishing as his offensive mentor and quarterback coach before taking over as head coach after London’s senior season.
“I watched him grow up. I know the kind of kid he is,” Whiteley said. “He meshes well with the coaches and the players.”
It’s a mix that appealed to London in multiple ways.
“Coach Whiteley had a big impact on me,” he said. I didn’t want to wear 82, which is what I wore my freshman year. He gave me 4 and said it was our special kind of number because he wore it in high school, and our relationship just grew, and even more so after I moved to quarterback.”
There’s also the blending of the familiar surroundings.
“It’s pretty cool that some of these guys who were little kids when I was playing still remember stuff I did when I was in high school,” he said. “At the same time I’m looking at guys who were my coaches, although we’ve got some other young guys on the staff now who are only a couple of years older than me.
“But being young, you can bond differently with the players. Maybe you speak their language more than the older guys. You kind of have that mix where you can interpret what the coaches are saying and give it to the kids.”
That’s not all.
“It’s home,” he said. “My parents are here, I have a lot of friends here and know the teachers, and that’s such an an advantage because I can not only learn so much from coach Whiteley but also from as many teachers that are still here that I know. It helps when you have questions.”
Ah yeah, the parents.
Chuck London is the basketball coach on the girls side, and athletic director. He did help peripherally on the football staff when Jordan was playing football and while Chuck was both assistant principal and an assistant coach in basketball to Jerry Walker.
Like father, like son.
“I never saw myself doing anything else,” Jordan said. “But no doubt, watching my dad, hanging around it my whole life, seeing the good moments like winning a state championship and the tough moments, I’ve always loved competing and being under pressure to achieve something.”
Dad tried to talk his son out of coaching.
“At the time he was deciding on his path, things weren’t as positive financially as they are now. So I tried to persuade him a little bit, not heavily, but just to say, ‘you really need to think about it unless you’re talking about coaching on the college level,’” Chuck said.
“He recalled a story I told him. I was a business major, and then at one point in my college career I said, ‘I’m not worried about money, I just want to coach.’ What do you say as a parent? Obviously we want our kids to do what makes them happy. There’s obstacles you have to deal with but it’s a very rewarding profession even though the man hours are tremendous.”
The last hurdle in Jordan getting here was convincing his fiancee. He met Lauren during the course of his four-year basketball career and eventual graduation at Central Oklahoma. Their wedding is later this month.
“She’s from Tuttle, and honestly I figured we’d stay around (Oklahoma City),” he said. “I liked it up there, then this came along. It took some work talking her into it, but she’s an RN and can find a job anywhere, so that helped.”
London was a two-time All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player on the hardwoods, and all-state in that as well as football and golf.
But the coaching opportunity, for now, is football.
Is that his true coaching love?
“I want to try to help out in basketball in some way to see exactly what I want to do,” he said. “But there’s nothing like Friday night high school football.”
Could he see himself one day being like another Fort Gibson grad, Chad Kirkhart, who was quarterback for the Tigers but wound up as rival Hilldale’s head coach, snatching The Rock away from his alma mater a few times?
“That would be weird. That would be different,” London said with a laugh. “I won that three times in high school. That’s something I want bad as a coach too. It’s just that now, you’ve got control of the game in a different way because you’re directing, but you’re not making the moves.
“I’m just taking it as it comes. I’m in a great learning opportunity.”
