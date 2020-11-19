College basketball: NSU women 64, NW Missouri 56
Zaria Collins led the way with 22 points and Cenia Hayes’ 20 points and 10 rebounds was enough as the RiverHawk women won their season opener at home.
It was the senior guard out of Sequoyah’s fourth double-double of her career, she now sits 21 points from 1,000 for her career. NSU trailed by one at the half. Hayes’ free-throw with 1:41 left in the third gave NSU the lead for good. Shae Sanchez gave NSU three in double figures with 11 points. NSU is back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday, hosting Missouri Western.
Thunder make more deals
After making several roster-altering deals on Wednesday, Thunder general manager Sam Presti was at it again on Thursday.
The biggest trade news for Oklahoma City involved newly-acquired forward Kelly Oubre Jr. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team is sending Oubre to the Golden State Warriors for a 2021 protected first-round draft pick. The Warriors will absorb Oubre Jr.’s $14.4 million salary into their trade exception once the deal is done, according to Wojnarowski’s reporting.
The trade will create a $14.4 million trade exception for the Thunder. The Thunder would only be able to exercise the pick should the Warriors finish from 21-30 in the regular season standings in the coming season. If the Warriors land in the top-20, they would owe the Thunder two second-round selections.
The Thunder initially acquired Oubre Jr. in Monday’s trade with the Phoenix Suns that included Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round draft pick for Chris Paul and Abdel Nader.
Rubio was reportedly dealt on Wednesday, along with the 25th and 28th picks in the draft, to Minnesota in return for the Timberwolves 17th pick, which the Thunder used to select Aleksej Pokusevski, an 18-year-old 7-footer of Serbian and Greek descent.
The Thunder also announced a trade Thursday that will send a 2021 protected second-round draft pick to the Boston Celtics in exchange for sophomore center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations. Poirier averaged 1.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and shot 47.2% from the floor in 22 games for the Celtics last season.
Rockets sign Ex-Connors standout
Former Connors State and University of Arkansas standout Mason Jones was overlooked in the NBA draft but on Thursday, signed a free agent deal with the Houston Rockets.
After transferring from Connors, Jones was an honorable mention All-America and SEC Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press after leading the SEC in scoring a year ago at 22 points per game.
Based on circumstances for the 2020-21 NBA season, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no longer a 45-day limit for two-way players. Instead, those players, such as Jones, can be active for up to 50 games (of 72, total).
