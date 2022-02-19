FORT GIBSON — Shooting-wise, if this Fort Gibson Lady Tigers squad that began the year with just one starter back performs as it did Saturday night, that 18th consecutive state ticket is most certainly in their crosshairs.
Fort Gibson was on track from long range, hitting 15 of 28 shots from 3-point land and used that scoring punch to subdue Sallisaw’s Black Diamonds 59-45 in the district round of the Class 4A playoffs at John Harrison Field House.
Jenna Whiteley, that lone returning starter, was 4-of-5 in the first quarter, all in a run that gave the Lady Tigers a 17-2 lead with under 3 minutes to go.
Whiteley had a season-high 20 points including 6-of-11 from the line for the game. Her six 3-pointers was also a season-best on 11 attempts. It was her best game since a 27-point effort against Hilldale last season in which she nailed seven 3s.
“I mean, last home game for me,” said Whiteley, one of six seniors on the roster, giving her explanation for her personal bar being raised.
“Jenna also shot well at state last year,” recalled Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe. “Sydney (Taylor) has been our bell cow offensively and Sallisaw came out playing like they were concerned about her and getting guard help on her. Addy (Whiteley, Jenna’s younger sister) has been a bigger contributor offensively than Jenna but it’s just the way things have worked out for us.
“Jenna’s confident taking those. She’s not going to miss a couple then turn the next one down. When she gets hot, she gets going, and they had a girl strictly on her chasing her all over the floor in the second half.”
Feather TwoShields was 5-of-9, her own season-high for 3s, and her 15 points was the best she’s had this season. “That was a welcome sight tonight to see her get going like she did,” said Lowe of another senior.
The Lady Tigers (19-4) will take on Seminole in a regional semifinal rematch from a year ago, won by Fort Gibson 70-47 at Seminole. This game will be at Perkins.
“They have most of their starters back and we’re a different team on the court than they saw last year,” he said.
But it’s getting in that Fort Gibson type of playoff zone.
Ellie Martin led Sallisaw (9-12) with 13 points.
Boys:
Fort Gibson 72, Sallisaw 62
It was a tale of two halves. Luckily for the Tigers, the end of the worst half worked just enough in their favor to move on to the regional semifinals.
Fort Gibson (20-3) led 38-26 at the half, helped by an 11-2 run over 1:56 of the first quarter to lead 15-5, then closing with an 8-2 run in the second.
Suddenly, Sallisaw’s inside game showed up and threw a scare at the Tigers.
Ty McHenry, who had just two points in the first half, had 15 of his team-high 17 points and helped generate an effective inside-outside game that brought the Black Diamonds all the way back. His back door dish to Jackson Obregon for a layup tied the game for the first of five occasions at 43-all. McHenry then turned a three-point play inside for a 46-46 tie with 33.5 left in the third quarter.
Seth Rowan, whose free-throw game would prove huge for the Tigers down the stretch, hit a pair to go back up two before the Diamonds’ Tanner Mings hit a 3 to start the fourth, putting the Tigers behind for the first time.
With the game tied at 57, Jaxon Blunt hit a pair of free throws, Jaiden Graves connected inside for a 61-57 lead, and then the Black Diamonds’ Sim Kilpatrick slipped near midcourt as Graves dove for the ball and tied it up. Fort Gibson had the possession arrow, and closed the game on an 11-5 run.
“They’re all not going to be pretty,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “As Jimmy Valvano used to say, survive and advance.”
In spite of McHenry’s effort.
“He’s a good player,” Dickerson said. “We were right there, and he’s scoring over the top of us. If we see them again, we’ll have to do a better job against him.”
Rowan, who had two points at the half, finished with 15, hitting 11-of-12 in the second half and 8-of-9 in the fourth. Blunt, whose 21 points for Fort Gibson was a game-high, was 5-of-6 from the line in the second half and 4-of-4 in the fourth. This followed a 10-point second quarter for him.
“We did what we had to do,” Blunt said. “We came out flat in the second half and (McHenry) was working us. I thought they utilized him a lot more the second half than they did in the first, and we were on a roll most of that time.
“But you know, we have Seth, Jaiden and I who as seniors have been in a lot of these games over four years. We’ve grown to the point where we’re mentally able to handle it.”
Graves had 19 points, including 7-of-10 from the stripe.
Fort Gibson will play Perkins-Tryon, a 43-28 winner over Seminole, at Perkins on Thursday, a setting that certainly will be hostile for the Tigers.
“Those are the games I like the most,” said Blunt.
Behind McHenry, Mings finished with 15 points for Sallisaw (9-12). Kilpatrick had 12. Obregon, the son of Tigers fastpitch coach Joe Obregon, had 10.
