MUSKOGEE – Logan Harper’s monster fourth quarter for the Hilldale Hornets propelled the host team past the Tulsa McLain Titans 53-47 in a come-from-behind win at the Hilldale Event Center Friday night, picking up the district championship in the process.
Harper dropped in 14 of his game-high 20 points in the final eight minutes of the game, connecting on all seven shots in the quarter. For the night, Harper was 10-of-14 shooting.
“Logan played his heart out tonight,” said Hornets’ coach Scott Hensley. “He really manned up tonight, he very played tough, he had a lot of put backs and played smart under the basket.”
Entering the final period of the game, the Hornets found themselves down 37-33 and looking for a spark after 11 turnovers in the second and third quarters slowed their offensive production.
After the Titans took their largest lead 41-35, Harper hit three consecutive buckets, pulling Hilldale within 41-39 with 6:17 on the clock.
A timeout at the 5:40 mark proved key for Brayson Lawson when he nailed his second 3-pointer of the night to give Hilldale the lead, 42-41, with 5:30 left in the game. It was the Hornets first lead since halftime and one they wouldn’t relinquish.
Hilldale on the back of Harper fished the quarter on a 11-3 run, posting its biggest lead of the game at 52-44 with 1:09 to play.
“I missed a few shots early but in the second half I felt like I couldn’t miss,” said Harper. “I want to give a lot of credit to Jaxon (Whitaker), he found me and got me the ball a lot.”
As hot as Harper was it was as much as the Hornets defense in the fourth quarter, as they forced seven Titan turnovers in the final 5:20.
“They have a phenomenal team, they are quick but I am so proud of our seniors to step up and get this win on their last game on this court,” said Hensley. “I want to give credit to my assistant coaches, they suggested us to switch to a diamond and one and that was our key to the win tonight.”
It was a struggle early as both teams traded punches, with the Hornets leading after one 12-11 behind Ty O’Neal’s seven first-quarter points.
Again the two teams threw haymakers back and forth to a 23-21 Hornet advantage at halftime.
“Coach told us to focus and stop turning the ball over at halftime,” said Harper. “He told me to use my quickness on their big guys inside, that I was quicker than them.”
Lawson finished the night with 13 points and a hand full of steals, while the Titans kept the Hornets leading scorer in check most of the night, as O’Neal finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
“This game will give us good momentum heading into next week,” said Harper. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves, and I think we have our rhythm back. “
Girls:
Hilldale 53, Tulsa McLain 30
Sophomore Catlin King led all scorers with 20 points, as the Hilldale Lady Hornets blew past the Lady Titans Friday night to pick up the district championship.
“Catlin really keyed us tonight and gave us a big boost,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Cliff Warford. “Our defense stepped up tonight, we rebounded better tonight, and we limited their touches, we had a good night overall, I am very proud of the way we played tonight.”
The Lady Hornets held a 24-12 halftime lead, their biggest lead of the night.
Neveah Johnson dropped in six quick points to open the third quarter and a 30-12 Hilldale advantage with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
Then King got hot, ripping off four 3-pointers in the quarter as the Lady Hornets turned a 12-0 run into a 20-3 quarter. For good measure, King dropped in a 3-pointer from the right wing as the buzzer sounded for a 44-15 lead.
“I was just feeling it tonight,” said a smiling King. “It felt good tonight to get this win and send the seniors out like we did,”
During the run, the Lady Hornets held the Lady Titans to just one field goal in the third quarter, 1-of-10 shooting from the floor.
Before King got on fire, it was Riley Barnoskie that held the ship afloat early on as she scored six in the first quarter as the Lady Hornets built a 14-6 lead after one. Then Barnoskie dropped in five more in the second quarter for the 24-12 halftime lead.
With the Lady Titans defense playing man, Barnoskie took advantage of the quickness mismatch early on. However after halftime, a defensive change opened up King.
Seniors Johnson and Barnoskie both finished with double-doubles. Johnson with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Barnoskie had 13 points and 12 rebounds on the night.
“We needed this game,” said King. “Coach told us to just focus more and watch our turnovers, I think we’ll use this as momentum for next week.”
Hildale forced 21 MCLain turnovers on the night and held a 35-24 rebounding advantage.
