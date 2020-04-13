Mike Shelton isn’t fond of selfies or videos of himself.
But just as the COVID-19 pandemic has put the Fort Gibson coach out of his comfort zone with distance teaching and no golf team to direct this spring, he decided to expand his horizons before a lens.
Shelton is mixing his youth ministry and education background under the hashtag #coachingchrist with the idea of investing in the lives of coaches, and no better timing for it than when every coach in America is idle due to the cancellation of athletics in general.
In a month of downtime, he’s posted several video messages ranging from 5 to 10 minutes with views reaching nearly 800 on one as of late Monday.
Part of the inspiration, he said, came from his wife Alicia who after their son Jaren battled with two forms of cancer while in school continued to keep active a Facebook page set up for him, “Prayers for Jaren,” connecting with people who were going through similar issues. Jaren has been in remission for 10 months.
“Over three years she has posted every day, and seeing what comes from that I know how it’s making an impact in others,” Shelton said. “The other motivation for me just comes from being around coaching for 25 years and seeing a lot. You see some who do a fantastic job investing in their players and how kids react to them, then you see others who don’t do such a fantastic job and how their players react to that.
“We have a lot of great ministries that invest into student- athletes, but I just want to kind of reach out to coaches as well.”
In one video, he speaks about how Jesus was in control of every aspect of his ministry and relates it to coaches being leaders who are in control of their ministry — one of molding not only athletes but people.
One example had an Easter twist — the events in the Garden of Gethsemane as recorded in the gospels of Matthew and Mark, the night of Jesus’ arrest.
One of which occurs as Jesus is praying and he sees the disciples have fallen asleep when he had asked them to be on the watch with him late into the night — trying or wanting to do the right thing but coming up short.
“These kids want to be in your program, they believe in what you do, they are your disciples,” he said in the video. “They are learning from you, they’re learning all about the who, what, when, where and why from you.”
Jesus, he said, was in control in the way he responded to every situation. Shelton had a thought on one of those reactions, when Jesus walked into Jerusalem’s Temple and saw it had turned into a marketplace as opposed to a place of worship and as recorded in scripture, he began turning over tables in a show of anger.
“Had he reacted that way in every situation he faced, he’d have had zero effect in that particular situation,” he said, relating it to how coaches select their temperament in respect to varied situations.
Shelton coaches boys golf and is a boys basketball assistant to Todd Dickerson. He also teaches physical science. He started working at his home church, First Baptist of Beggs, with his youth pastor in 1991, Randy Swift, who he still sees often working as a high school basketball official, and for 25 years has been involved with youth work at both First Baptist of Fort Gibson and South Ridge Baptist, also in Fort Gibson.
“I want us as coaches to coach Christ, not just to say I’m coaching Jesus but in a public school setting, we can’t always use that name, we can’t always bring scripture, but there’s nothing that’s going to stop me from teaching biblical principles,” Shelton said.
Online, he can go at it with a wholesale blitz of everything.
“I’ve had opportunity to talk one on one with coaches, but as far as mentoring or becoming a mentor I don’t think I’m that far into it yet,” Shelton said. “There’s a lot of ministry you have to invest in a while before people become comfortable enough to talk about those things. And I’m OK with that.
“If by me doing this, getting out of my comfort zone, can make a difference in one person’s life, I’ll be ecstatic.”
