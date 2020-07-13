As expected, the National Junior College Athletic Association board of regents approved recommendations on Monday to move all fall sports to the spring. While the greatest impact will be felt at the state’s only football junior college, Northeastern A&M, with a season now beginning March 25, closer to here, count basketball as impacted.
Connors State men’s and women’s basketball squads, along with all the other in-state junior colleges, won’t begin their seasons, traditionally November starts, until Jan. 22. That’s a week earlier than what Bill Muse, athletic director and men’s basketball coach at Connors, thought was coming when word broke this weekend of the impending changes.
What he doesn’t understand was the early jump at a decision to alter a sport that still is four months from its usual opening game. Not only that but they’re still allowed as many as five opponent scrimmages over the course of 60 consecutive calendar days for fall practice.
“I thought the whole idea was not playing until January,” Muse said. “I don’t think it really makes sense to have scrimmages and not games with fans. The number of fans you draw wouldn’t impact JUCO athletics like it would major colleges, yet we’re the first ones to jump out and make these kinds of sweeping changes.”
Basketball will be reduced from 30 regular season games to 22 in the spring and a maximum of two scrimmages within five for the school term.
Baseball will get 60 practice days in the fall and 15 scrimmages against outside competition before spring practice opens Jan. 10 with the first day of regular season permitted on Jan. 22 with a maximum of 56 games. Softball gets 60 fall practices and seven scrimmages before the first spring practice on Jan. 10 and a maximum of 30 regular season games beginning Jan. 22.
“I know spring sports got hammered not being able to have seasons last year,” Muse said. “But they’re just as able to spread COVID as we are and they’re given 10 more scrimmages to do it. If we’re doing all this to prevent the spread, why aren’t we just shutting down?”
Dr. Christopher Parker, president and CEO of the NJCAA, was asked that by phone Monday.
“That’s coaches wanting the best of both worlds,” he said. “Bottom line was we had schools nationwide which are dropping sports left and right in the fall and making the point they weren’t going to play basketball at all in the fall, so we arranged the schedule to give them as much of a complete season as possible in the spring.”
Those scrimmages, Parker said, would be open to fans in accordance “with the respective state and municipal guidelines.”
Jamie Fisher, Connors’ women’s basketball coach, said he was grateful that a decision wasn’t delayed, putting everyone in limbo.
“This semester will be a lot different and present some challenges, but we as a program will do our best to tackle these challenges and move forward in a positive manner to prepare our team for our season,” he said.
Connors State has two busses used for transportation. Four teams will be in need of those over four months, in addition to other campus groups.
“It will put a burden on everybody transportation wise,” Muse said.
Perry Keith, whose baseball program will have five less fall scrimmages but otherwise won’t be impacted in the spring, said that all would be worked out.
“We’ve had conflicts with different groups needing it at the same time and always figured it out,” he said. “I’m to the point I thought they wouldn’t let us scrimmage anybody but I was OK with that as long as we were able to get the kids on campus.”
Football will be allowed a maximum of seven games with play wrapping up by May 15 and the NJCAA championship and bowl games beginning on June 3.
Another impact regarding football will be on spring transfers who enroll early at four-year schools.
“They still could,” Parker said. “But we’ll see a lot of kids in the spring that will be added to our football rosters, so I think it’ll be two recruiting seasons.”
A high schooler completing graduate requirements in December could play in the spring, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.