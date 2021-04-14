Muskogee High ex Aaliyah Wilson opted out of an extra year at Texas A&M created by the NCAA’s relaxing of eligibility due to the pandemic to enter the WNBA draft.
Tonight (6 p.m., ESPN) will tell how that goes for the standout out of Texas A&M, who led the Aggies in scoring and into the Sweet 16 this season.
Players who aren’t drafted on Thursday and haven’t done anything to violate their amateur status, like sign with an agent, have 30 days to declare their intent to return to school.
Where will she go? Here’s what some mock drafts say:
• ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel: Third round, 28th overall, Los Angeles Sparks
• Wbasketballblog.com: Second round, 15th overall, Atlanta Dream
• Swishappeal.com: Third round, 34th overall, Los Angeles Sparks
The Dallas Wings, formerly the Tulsa Shock, basically control the draft on Thursday night with the top two picks and four first-round choices.
It’s the first time in league history that a team will choose both No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery.
For the second straight season the draft will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be announcing picks from an ESPN studio in New York and players will be at home when they are drafted.
