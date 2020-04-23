Greg Curl planted the seeds.
All the parenting, all the preparation, those miles of driving on those self-initiated visits to hand out video and sit down and learn from college coaches, all of it culminates in this weekend when at some point, the plant fully blooms.
Once a very young Kamren Curl decided to pursue becoming a football player with a dream of turning pro one day, his father said he would back him, but he’d have to be all in.
Sometime Friday or Saturday, from rounds two to seven, he’ll hope to hear his name called from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement in what will be the strangest version of an NFL draft that in recent years become more of a traveling festival. This year’s spectacle was to be held in the new home of the Raiders, Las Vegas.
Kamren’s road to get here hasn’t been any easier than the adjustments the league has had to make to put this draft together. There were some rough years before one very good year at Muskogee, a semifinal trip his senior season.
And that would be his success story from a team standpoint.
Three seasons at Arkansas carved a raw freshman — he started due to injury beginning with his week two contest that year — into one of the Razorbacks’ bright spots. It came over a frame of time that saw three coaches in as many seasons, one an interim, and a fourth coming for a senior season he chose to forgo and take his shot at the big show.
From there, he cleared the first hurdle by becoming one of the underclassmen invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis. There, he tied for the best bench press mark of any defensive back with 24 reps of 225 pounds. His 4.6-second 40 drew some question marks.
The next hurdle was making the round of team interviews, a plight inhibited by COVID-19 and the league’s prohibiting in-person meetings.
“I wanted the chance to be in person, flying out to meet with different teams, but it is what it is,” Kamren said. “All in all, I feel pretty confident with where I’m at. I can’t do anything else now. It is what it is and it’s up to them now.”
Dad admitted he was a little concerned when his son was training in Dallas prior to the combine and in his words, ”put on like 14 pounds.”
“The trainers kept saying we’ll be able to maintain his speed, but to me anyone who puts on 14 pounds that quick, I’d think his time would be a little slower,” Greg said. “A lot of teams like his size, long arms and that he played both corner and safety in college.”
Google Kamren Curl, NFL draft and you’ll see dad is right. Google draft guru Mel Kiper and you’ll read the same thing, a description of him as a sleeper talent waiting to be plucked.
“He played a little faster than that (the 40-time at the combine),” Kiper said in a podcast. “He’s a big corner. He’s got really good arm length, he’s got the longest arms of any corner in this draft. He played corner and then he played safety. So, he’s got the ability to help you out in both ways. He’ll help you on special teams, and he’ll be a corner or safety with great length.”
Mock drafts have him going as early as the fourth round. Some have him left out. NFL.com projects him on their list of draftees and says he’ll also make a roster. So whatever happens, he’ll be in a team camp as soon as those open up.
That camp could be the Dallas Cowboys, which for dad, would result in some serious needling from close friends who knows he’s anything but a Dallas fan. He’s more so a Chargers follower of late from having watched them in San Diego while he was there while serving in the Navy.
“Back in Muskogee when I was a kid, my grandfather bought me a Cowboys bike and my cousin a Steelers bike,” Greg said. “Everyone in my family were Cowboys fans, and I liked the (Pittsburgh) Steelers and (formerly Houston) Oilers.
“I think that’s where it started with me. But if they call his name, I’ll be the biggest Cowboys fan ever.”
The Curl family — Greg, Kamren’s mom Adrienne and sisters, Nya and Iyanna — will all be camped at Kamren’s Fayetteville apartment this weekend. Kamren said he’ll be glued to the TV and chilling. Dad said the stress might send him and a fishing pole out to a nearby lake.
But Greg, a proud grill master by a glance at his Facebook page, won’t have that job. Kamren said the food is going to be on him, featuring wings.
“I’m just going to chill,” Kamren said.
And wait.
“I won’t lie,” Greg said. “There will be a tear shed when I hear his name.”
It’ll be a call he’s helped his son set in motion once he told dad he was all-in on owning his dream. Because that was where Dad put himself, right there alongside him.
