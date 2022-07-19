The Oklahoma roster had a busy three days, as the 2022 MLB Draft concluded Tuesday with 11 Sooners selected. That’s more players than any other school in the country.
Three players had their name selected on Day 1, including Cade Horton’s selection with the seventh overall pick. Four players were selected on Day 2 and four players were selected on Day 3, including Vian grad Javier Ramos, a transfer to OU from Seminole State.
While several players could still decide to return to college, here’s a recap of the entire the MLB Draft involving area interests, including Stillwater High’s Jackson Holliday No.1 overall and Oktaha ex Brock Rodden in the 10th round to the Oakland A’s.
Day 1 (Rounds 1-3)
OU: Horton (No. 7, Chicago); Jake Bennett (No. 45, Washington); Peyton Graham (No. 51, Detroit).
OSU, Justin Campbell (No. 37, Cleveland); Nolan McLean (No. 81, Baltimore); Trevor Martin (No. 104, Tampa Bay).
Others: Jackson Holliday, Stillwater HS, (No. 1, Baltimore)
Day 2 (Rounds 4-10)
OU: Jimmy Crooks (No. 127, Arizona); Blake Robertson (No. 224, Tampa Bay); Tanner Tredaway (No. 290, Pittsburgh); Trevin Michael (No. 297, Detroit).
OSU: Victor Maderos (No. 179, LA Angels).
Others: Rodden, Oktaha/Wichita State (No. 304, Oakland). Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts (No. 309, Boston). Jackson Loftin, Oral Roberts (No. 403, Houston.
Day 3 (Rounds 11-20)
OU: David Sandlin (No. 325, Kansas City); Chazz Martinez (No. 505, Kansas City); Javier Ramos (No. 536, Colorado); Jaret Godman (No. 579, Boston).
OSU: Bryce Osmond (No. 448, Kale Davis, L.A. Angels); Kale Davis (No. 488, Toronto).
