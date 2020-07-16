Greg Nation, like most high school coaches, is playing a waiting game while hoping the wait is not out of the ordinary.
High school football workouts begin in a month. Around the nation, states are altering the sports timeline at all levels due to COVID-19. One state bordering Oklahoma, New Mexico, announced this week fall sports in that state will be squeezed into the spring. Likewise, the NJCAA announced all fall semester junior college sports won’t start until spring semester.
Even Texas, touted as the mecca of high school football in the country, is having discussions about that or even flipping fall and spring sports.
When Nation listens to his gut, he doesn’t like what he hears. He has a former teammate who is a high school athletic director in New Mexico.
“Do I personally think we’ll have football this fall? No,” he said. “And I don’t want to do spring, but you have to be realistic about where we are at.”
Schools are planning various learning structures of in-class and online learning. All summer, athletes and coaches have played by restrictions left to their respective school districts, most of which decided to restrict off-season activity to their own campuses.
COVID-19, which appeared on the scene in March and took with it the large school state basketball tournaments and subsequently, the spring playing season, isn’t showing signs of going away.
“You can’t bus kids to a game via a computer or tell them they need to drive to a game,” Nation said. “Here’s my thing. I just want a decision, and try to err on the side of caution. Probably the best thing for the state of Oklahoma is to move football and fastpitch to spring.
“You can still do some sports in the fall, and everyone may have to play a smaller schedule to fit it all in. But not knowing anything is difficult. Let’s just move in a direction with a plan.”
Right now, that plan is to proceed as normal. The status quo is the hope among coaches. In football, of 10 area coaches the Phoenix contacted, nine hold to the belief there will be a complete season.
It takes a good grip, though.
“Everything you hear anymore about opening or closing or having anything is so negative,” said Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins. “I’m going to choose to be optimistic.”
Followers of the sport are mixed in their opinion, according to a Twitter poll taken by the Phoenix.
With 90 votes counted, 30% say the season will start on time, 26.7% think it will be delayed until spring, 22.2% say it’ll go with no non-district games and 21.1% say there won’t be a football season.
Mike Whaley, football director for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, told the Phoenix this week that no option is off the table, and those poll options are all among those being discussed, but added there’s no specified date for making a decision to change anything. Practice has begun for those in cross country, fastpitch, volleyball and fall baseball, whose seasons will begin on or around Aug. 10.
“We’re watching the virus numbers as they are coming in, and we’re under any type of additional sanctioning or rules put in play by the governor and the state superintendent, just as we were in the spring,” Whaley said. “They’ve been in contact with us to talk about those type of things. And the governor is who made the decision in New Mexico.”
On its own, the OSSAA delayed the completion of the state basketball tournament, but the closing of school in the spring influenced the ultimate decisions on all sports, even though the OSSAA operates independently of the State Board of Education.
“To be extremely candid, there’s not anything that’s not on the table right now,” Whaley said. “There’s not anything that we’ve locked in. Those dates are flexible according to the activity. There’s dates when we couldn’t get a season end and those are different by sport. I hesitate to even mention those (dates) because they’re not the same.
“But we’re committed to one thing and one thing only. These kids need to have these activities, and we felt that last year.”
How would schedules be reduced? The first cut would begin with non-district games. Those are applicable to football and fastpitch in the fall and soccer and baseball in the spring.
Beyond that is the possibility of losing district games. Whaley said the last option of reduction would be playoff games, such as going from four playoff teams per district in football to two. He said the new tiebreakers for playoff positioning approved at a June 25 meeting was directed at addressing possible cancellations of games in any area of the state due to localized breakouts of the virus.
Whaley said it is highly unlikely to have a scenario that pushes a fall sport into an overlapping semesters. Basketball and wrestling are traditionally in that category.
The OSSAA, which gets the postseason ticket revenue, took a major hit by losing the state basketball tournaments for classes 2A through 6A, making up a significant amount of $620,000 in lost funds.
But schools themselves have budget concerns with reduction of regular season games, where all revenue goes to the school.
“You look at our athletic budget, there’s a lot of money to lose with home games,” said Gore head football coach Brandon Tyler. “Football carries non-revenue sports. Basketball does some, but part of football money helps pay for basketball officiating.”
Watkins doesn’t see moving football to the spring as a viable option.
“Here’s the whole deal on that,” he said. “Do you not do baseball, because you’d be knocking them out a second time, and if baseball is switched to the fall, why not football in the fall?
“You go to these little league events where there’s 100 teams, there can’t be more in football than there are there. Both are outside. If it’s basketball, I can understand the concern because all those people are indoors and they say indoor gatherings is what has spiked the numbers now.”
Watkins said he understands and is empathetic to the safety risks, but posed this risk in comparison.
“What if your quarterback comes up testing positive? Well, if they get a concussion they’re out two weeks and sometimes more than that,” he said. “Granted this is something that can spread, but we’ve been doing the temperatures and all the preventive things. In film sessions we’re wearing masks. We’re all going to be smart with this.”
This week, the state’s Department of Health reported the first death of a school-aged child in Oklahoma, which in turn has elevated concern particularly through social media, regarding any school related activities. The virus is generally seen to have less of an impact the younger a person is.
Watkins tried to offer a comparison there too.
“How many kids have been killed in car accidents since the pandemic started?” Watkins said. “There’s risk to so many things. And again, I just emphasize we are doing everything we can to guard against the virus spread.”
Darren Riddle coaches fastpitch at Hilldale and has previously served as athletic director.
“There’s going to be considerations we’ve never worried about before, like sanitizing restrooms and limiting the number of fans that can go in at a time,” he said. “I’ve coached a club team all summer and there’s been all sorts of restrictions depending on where we played. In Kansas City the parents had to sit outside the outfield fence. I didn’t like that at all.”
With several weeks before the start of fastpitch, Riddle said specific guidelines at Hilldale are still being finalized.
“There’s complications even with having school,” he said. “Anything we do is going to require unprecedented adjustments. The way the numbers are spiking, man, it makes it hard to see anything going on in the fall.”
Chuck London, both athletic director and girls basketball coach at Fort Gibson, saw his team’s 16th consecutive state tournament trip canceled in March due to the pandemic.
“When this thing started I never thought that football would be in danger, and now we’re concerned again about winter sports,” London said.
For a while, London didn’t know anyone who had the virus.
“Lately, there’s several I know who have it, and it changes your perspective,” hr said. “But there’s a mixed bag. A lot of them, it didn’t affect. A few of them they got sick for a week and a half and said ‘boy, it’s pretty tough.’
“It changes your mindset a little bit as far as how we should go about your business. With that said, everybody wants back to normal. It’s a very confusing, very frustrating. But to me, if we can just get started, we’ve got a chance.”
If there are changes, Whaley hopes everyone looks at it from this approach.
“Any change won’t seem fair to some, and I understand that,” he said. “But talk to those spring folks and ask them how it felt to not have a season at all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.