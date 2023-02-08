Sammy Johnson was at one point earlier in the season very optimistic about his team’s top to bottom strengths with an eye toward this weekend’s OSSAA Dual Wrestling State Championships in Enid.
But days away, the Fort Gibson coach is just hoping for the best.
Sophomore Blade Walden, senior Cole Mahaney and junior Jaiden Johnson, all state placers a year ago — Walden a state champion at 113 pounds — have been bit by the injury bug. Walden and Mahaney are dealing with knee injuries. Johnson, who was also held out of the Maverick Conference Tournament two weeks ago due to being banged up, is merely possible for this weekend. Not so for the other two.
Senior Andrew Sparks and sophomore Kyle Rye, two others with high expectations, are also out this week.
The status of the squad could improve when tournament regionals roll around next week.
So the group the coach will take to Enid will have upwards of a half-dozen freshmen. They’ll take on Catoosa in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday.
Trenton Bell won the Maverick Conference title at 120 pounds. Colt Horlick was runner-up at 106 pounds with David Farmer third. Stravos Vafeas reached the heavyweight finals at Junior High State last week.
Bell, Farmer and Vafeas are freshmen. Horlick is a sophomore. It’s the future of the program, and the more immediate core, for a week anyway.
And it’s a group that, as the coach notes, got them to state by clinching district going 3-0 en route to a 9-2 dual record.
“If we were at full strength, it would be a heck of a dual, but we’re not anywhere close to being healthy right now,” said coach Johnson. ““I’m proud of what these guys have done, but at this point you’re part of the best of the best and we’re behind the eight-ball a little bit when it comes to out-manning somebody.”
Well, that’s no exaggeration regardless what team you are -—among seven. The eighth, Tuttle, is heavily favored to win its 14th consecutive state title.
For Fort Gibson, the good news there is Tuttle is on the other side of the bracket and in the way only at the summit.
So the coach and his team will go and see what happens.
“I think they deserve to go see what dual state is all about because we’re planning on going there every year with them,” Johnson said.
Dakota O’Dell and Rylan Purdom in the middle weights could also help the cause
Wagoner, the other area team going to Enid, is on Tuttle’s side of the bracket. The Bulldogs, 6-1 and seeded fifth, meet fourth-seeded Chickasha on Friday with the winner taking on the seemingly invincible champs on Saturday. Wagoner lost to Tuttle 66-12 in last year’s finals, but Wagoner coach Brian Edwards, in his second season at the helm, says this Wagoner team isn’t as deep as that one.
Gulp.
Its strength is in the heavy side. Kale Charboneau at 190, Witt Edwards at 215 and Roman Garcia at 285 all were Maverick Conference champions. Garcia was a state runner-up at 195 a year ago as a junior. Charboneau, a sophomore, and Edwards, a junior, are coming off fourth-place state finishes a year ago at 160 and 170, respectively.
They’ll need success from guys like sophomore Bryce Steele and Craig Moore, a Maverick Conference runner-up at 150 and champ at 132, respectively.
“Our guys up top have got to win and get some bonus points,” said the Bulldogs coach. “We can’t give up those in any matches. I think there’s some toss-up matches in the middle and we’ve got to pull out one or two of them.”
It’ll be the ninth consecutive year the Bulldogs have qualified for dual state. In 2021 they didn’t go due to a schedule flip caused by COVID that dropped multiple wrestlers into baseball season when it was held.
WRESTLING
Area dual state glance
Class 4A
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
Friday
Tuttle vs. Bristow, 6 p.m.
Clinton vs. Catoosa, 6 p.m.
Wagoner vs. Chickasha, 6 p.m.
Cushing vs. Fort Gibson, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Cushing-Fort Gibson winner vs. Clinton-Catoosa winner, 2 p.m.
Wagoner-Chickasha winner vs. Tuttle-Bristow winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday early winners, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.